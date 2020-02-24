This Lancia Stratos-Inspired Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 Safari Boasts Off-Road Chops

Back in the 1970s, the Prancing Horse of Maranello wowed everyone with the automaker’s first mid-engined V8 model. Dino 308 GT4 is how it’s called, and the styling is attributed to the one and only Marcello Gandini.
The Italian designer is also the man behind the Lancia Stratos Zero Concept and the series-production Stratos, the wedge-shaped rally car that won three titles on the trot in 1974, 1975, and 1976 on the world’s toughest rally stages. Care to guess why is it so important to mention the Dino-engined Lancia Stratos in a story about a Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 unlike any other?
Ferrari switched from the V6 engine to the 2.9-liter V8 in the 1970s, which is also a member of the Dino family. Turning our attention back to the story's subject, the “Safari” we’re going to talk about today was heavily inspired by the Lancia Stratos. Built by DriverSource of Houston, Texas, the 1975 model was modified to handle “rugged terrain as well as the blacktop.”
Chassis number 10572 is heading to auction in Riyadh in November 2020, complete with matching numbers for the engine, gated transmission, and stamped body panels. The one-of-a-kind build also features a raised suspension system, Corsa Velocita wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, Hella auxiliary lamps, fiberglass mud flaps, a whip antenna, a steel front bumper with D-hook mounts, and an external cage over the rear bumper.
Stratos influences include the rear decklid and window casings, and according to the listing on Worldwide Auctioneers, the Dino 308 GT4 Safari Coupe was serviced to the tune of $26,000 last year. In addition to the car, you’re also treated to “the original service book, a copy of the owner’s manual, extensive servicing records, a reproduction tool kit, an original jack, as well as recognition in the Dino GT4 Registry."
On a different note, Ferrari is going to venture off-road in the nearest of futures with the introduction of the Purosangue. The all-wheel-drive utility vehicle may not be as wild of a build as the Safari, but nevertheless, the Prancing Horse has promised peerless performance in this segment.
