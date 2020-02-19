This 456M GT Reminds Us About Ferrari’s Glorious Gated Manual Transmission

From the earliest part of the ‘60s with the 250 GTO through the early ‘10s with the California, the Prancing Horse of Maranello has been rocking five- and six-speed manual transmissions with gated shifters. Dual-clutch automatics are currently the standard at Ferrari, which is why the three-pedal setup in a Ferrari has become a collectible in its own right.
In the case of the 456 - introduced in the 1990s as the replacement for the 412 with the automaker’s first clean-sheet V12 since the Colombo – the manual is often sold and auctioned at a higher price than the four-speed automatic transmission. In the case of the 456M, auction results from the past year range from €70,000 to $115,000. A 1998 model with a little more than 62,000 kilometers on the odo changed hands two weeks ago at the Salon Retromobile in Paris for the princely yet fair hammer price of €78k.
Chassis number ZFFWP44B000118679 in the photo gallery sports 124,500 kilometers since 2000, and it’s a little more special thanks to the historic color scheme that appears like the car is rocking a goatee. Delivered as new to Classic Automobile in Germany, the 456M GT is heading to RM Sotheby’s Essen auction on March 27th.
Accompanied by the original manuals and a complete service book, the 456M GT differs from the 456 in a few yet important ways. The larger grille, improved aerodynamics, better cooling, and underbody spoiler are only a few of the changes, along with the redesigned front seats, improved ergonomics, and the Connolly leather upholstery.
In its first years of existence, the four-seat Cavallino Rampante “was enjoyed exactly as a useable GT should be.” From 2007 to 2019, the 456M GT clocked only 12,000 kilometers. Maintenance and rust treatment were undertaken a few years ago, ensuring the car’s roadworthiness.
Described by RM Sotheby’s as “no garage queen,” the 456M GT also develops 6 more horsepower than the 456 thanks to a different firing pattern and an upgrade to the Bosch Motronic 5.2 engine control unit.
Speaking of which, the Tipo F116 all-aluminum powerplant that replaced the Colombo V12 of the 412 as well as the F113 flat-twelve engine of the Testarossa features the same 5.5 liters of displacement as the 550 Maranello. Only 688 examples of the 456M GT were ever built, packing 442 PS (436 horsepower) at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) at 4,500 rpm.
