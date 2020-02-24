The Aftermath of the Ferrari F40 Fire Looks Like Modern Art

Where were you when the Ferrari F40 caught fire? Because the sight of Enzo's last baby burning on his birthday will forever be engraved into our memory.
Six days after the event, we've stumbled upon some photos of the immediate aftermath. When firefighters did their job and the F40 no longer spewed out black smoke like a oil rig, this is what was left.
These photos must have been taken right after the incident since we know the picked up by a platform that same day. Police tape covers the Ferrari from head to toe, making you question what they can learn from the wreckage and if something can be done to save it.
The tape also draws attention to the yellow pop-up lights of the car, which are rarely seen, as well as the unique materials in which the F40 was built. We'd say the body of a dead supercar wrapped in "crime scene" tape should belong to a museum. In fact, this is a heck of a lot more artistic than a banana taped to a wall, but we're obviously biased as car fanatics.
The details surrounding this incident are unclear, but earlier sightings of the F40 suggest it had straight pipes. A small fuel leak touching that hot exhaust can cause such a massive combustion event.
This by no means the first F40 we've seen sacrificed to the flame gods. In 2016, a newly restored example burned to the ground during its first post-rebuild drive. The following year, another burst into flames while driving during a Ferrari gathering in Italy.
While Ferrari has long been the target of combustion jokes, we want to make it absolutely clear that many supercars do this, even to this day. In fact, the McLaren 570S is in the middle of a scandal, as many are taken by flame right as the warranty expires.
