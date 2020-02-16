Very Original 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Pinin Farina Needs Immediate TLC

The 250 series is – hands down – the most desirable line of Ferrari models, ever. The GTO homologation special may hold a coveted place at the top of the hierarchy, but don’t forget that the Colombo V12 with 3.0 liters of displacement is shared with the rest of the 250 series.
Having said these, let’s focus on chassis 2081 GT here. The final 250 GT Coupe Pinin Farina to leave Maranello is extremely original inside and out, hence the patina of the Blu Sera paintwork and Ivorio interior upholstery. One of 335 units ever produced, the car shows 50,000 miles on the odometer, comes with matching numbers, and a few desirable extras.
Factory options include overdrive, disc brakes, and the outside-plug engine. $425,000 is the asking price listed by Gullwing Motor Cars, and it’s worth every penny thanks to extensive documentation. In addition to a provisional contract bearing the signature of Enzo Ferrari, 2081 GT further boasts a purchase contract, dealer note, and factory delivery note.
“An ideal candidate for a comprehensive concours-quality restoration,” the 250 PF in the photo gallery definitely needs tender loving care to get back to its former glory. In addition to a rusty exhaust system, the bodywork has to be addressed along with the knock-off wire wheels and the passenger’s headrest. Even though it’s seen better days, the car runs and drives.
Fed by three Weber carburetors, the Tipo 128F SOHC V12 with 60 degrees between the Vs cranks out 240 PS (237 horsepower) at 7,000 rpm and 245 Nm (181 pound-feet) of torque. Capable of 241 km/h (150 mph), the 2-valve-per-cylinder engine alone is worth upwards of $100k.
The 250 PF started out with Enzo approaching Carrozzeria Pininfarina for a simple and classically correct grand tourer. Produced between 1958 and 1960, the GT Coupe Pinin Farina is instantly recognizable thanks to the notchback design, panoramic rear window, and the lack of fender vents for a clean look. Under the skin, the Houdaille shocks of previous 250s were replaced by telescopic shock absorbers for a better ride and superior stability.
Factory options include overdrive, disc brakes, and the outside-plug engine. $425,000 is the asking price listed by Gullwing Motor Cars, and it’s worth every penny thanks to extensive documentation. In addition to a provisional contract bearing the signature of Enzo Ferrari, 2081 GT further boasts a purchase contract, dealer note, and factory delivery note.
“An ideal candidate for a comprehensive concours-quality restoration,” the 250 PF in the photo gallery definitely needs tender loving care to get back to its former glory. In addition to a rusty exhaust system, the bodywork has to be addressed along with the knock-off wire wheels and the passenger’s headrest. Even though it’s seen better days, the car runs and drives.
Fed by three Weber carburetors, the Tipo 128F SOHC V12 with 60 degrees between the Vs cranks out 240 PS (237 horsepower) at 7,000 rpm and 245 Nm (181 pound-feet) of torque. Capable of 241 km/h (150 mph), the 2-valve-per-cylinder engine alone is worth upwards of $100k.
The 250 PF started out with Enzo approaching Carrozzeria Pininfarina for a simple and classically correct grand tourer. Produced between 1958 and 1960, the GT Coupe Pinin Farina is instantly recognizable thanks to the notchback design, panoramic rear window, and the lack of fender vents for a clean look. Under the skin, the Houdaille shocks of previous 250s were replaced by telescopic shock absorbers for a better ride and superior stability.