Pininfarina-Designed Turkish EV Debuts With More Than 500 KM of Range

TOGG C-is the working title of the recently unveiled model, with TOGG standing for Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group and C-SUV for compact sports utility vehicle. You can already see where this is going, yet Erdogan was pretty serious about his initiative. Thanks to an investment of more than 20 billion lira, the company had enough money to contract Pininfarina for design work.Under the C-SUV project, the TOGG expects to manufacture as many as 175,000 electric vehicles per year as long as there’s demand for this output. Unveiled by none other than Erdogan today (December 27), the C-SUV has been previously teased in a video with what appears to be black bin bags instead of proper camouflage canvas.Full-LED lighting at the front and rear of the compact utility vehicle, two electric motors driving the front and rear axles, and a lithium-ion battery sandwiched into the floor is how the C-SUV like to roll. Two battery options will be offered, claiming more than 300 and 500 kilometers of range. The joint venture doesn’t mention if these figures areor, yet Turkey has switched to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure in September 2019.In other words, the C-SUV from a government-backed company in Turkey might have bettered the Tesla Model Y Long Range. Describing itself as Europe’s first non-conventional battery electric SUV manufacturer, TOGG developed the C-SUV to claim the title for best-in-class wheelbase and rear legroom.The chief executive officer of the joint venture is Gurcan Karakas, a former Bosch executive. Sergio Rocha, who used to run General Motors in South Korea, is the chief operating officer. In other words, the higher-ups certainly know how to do business.Backed by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the TOGG wants to roll out no fewer than five models. One of them – the C-Sedan – will be the next model after the C-SUV. Taxi drivers in the capital city of Istanbul have already expressed interest in buying 17,000 units, and they’re not alone. None other than the government of Turkey has promised to purchase 30,000 domestic EVs by 2035.The factory where the C-SUV, C-Sedan, and subsequent models will be made is currently under construction in Bursa, the fourth most populous city in Turkey and an industrialized hub since the beginning of the 20th century.Pricing will be released closer to the launch of the C-SUV in 2022, which will also offer a rear-motor option for budget-oriented customers. The single-motor drivetrain is good for 200 metric horsepower and a zero-to-100-km/h acceleration in 7.6 seconds. Opt for the dual-motor option with 400 horsepower, and you’re looking at 4.8 seconds.