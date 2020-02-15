Bianco Italia Ferrari F12tdf Looks Like Automotive Eye Candy

Suceeded by the 812 Superfast, the F12 is a seriously pretty Ferrari that intertwines grand touring with stupendous performance. The most badass version is called F12tdf, produced in extremely limited numbers from 2015 to 2017.
The Tour de France is a collectible too, a blue-chip Ferrari given that only 799 were ever made and hybridization is inevitable. The 6.3-liter V12 engine from the F12berlinetta develops a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow as well, rated at 780 PS (769 horsepower) and 705 Nm (520 pound-feet) of torque without any forced induction whatsoever.
Chassis number 227673 is one of these rare machines, a “Ferrari Atelier build” finished in Bianco Italia paintwork over Nero Alcantara upholstery. Listed for the princely price of $1,179,000 by a dealership in Long Island, the car is a low-mileage Tour de France that shows only 125 miles on the odometer.
The list of factory options beggars belief, and carbon fiber has a lot to do with it. The lightweight yet strong material is utilized for the headlight buckets, engine cover, filter box covers, underdoor covers, wheel caps, fog lamps, seats, dashboard inserts, rear shelf, and rear bench. 20-inch forged wheels with a diamond finish are complemented by black brake calipers, and as you can tell, the go-faster racing stripe running down the center of the car is a tribute to the Italian flag.
Described as a one-owner vehicle by Ferrari of Long Island, chassis number 227673 also comes with front and rear parking cameras, a passenger display, yellow rev counter, the premium sound system, nose lift, and titanium exhaust system. In other words, the car’s been specified with all the bells and whistles.
Even though you’re looking at a 2017 model, the factory-backed warranty runs until June 2020 after which the Prancing Horse will be much obliged to sell the new owner an extended warranty. As if that wasn’t tempting enough, the Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service plan runs until June 2024.
