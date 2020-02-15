Bianco Italia Ferrari F12tdf Looks Like Automotive Eye Candy

More on this:

1 This Ferrari F355 Spider Shows Only 11,000 Miles On the Odometer

2 The Ferrari SF1000 Formula 1 Car Looks Like It’ll Win Races

3 Second Ferrari F50 Manufactured Is Listed for Sale, Costs $3 Million

4 Classic Ferrari Police Car Looks Stylish, Used to Fight Crime With V12 Power

5 For Sale: This Is the First Ferrari F1 Racing Car Driven by Michael Schumacher