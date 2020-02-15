Ronaldo Gets Brabus Mercedes-AMG G63 for Birthday, Could Be the V12

Ronaldo is one of the few young super-celebrities in the world that doesn't flex hard on social media. His Instagram is watched by 200 million people (yes, you read that right), so if you want to see a Mercedes in that timeline, it's probably going to require a huge "donation."
However, Ronaldo does own a Mercedes model, a new one, as of last week. The Juventus forward celebrated his 35th birthday and his beautiful girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez decided to surprise him with a G63.
The celebrity footballer was having dinner with friend&family on the night but was led into the street by Georgina for the big reveal. He looked pretty shocked with his gift, a giant black SUV with a red bow on top.
"Congratulations to the man of my life! I can't wait to transport our love with your gift," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.
Her post appears to be the only one from that event, which made it quite hard to identify the gift. Obviously, it's a new AMG G63. Any dummy can identify it from the round headlights and the boxy body. But we're 100% sure this is a Brabus and 80% sure that it's the so-called GV12 "One of Ten."
One of what? Is that some kind of cult thing? No, the name denotes the limited-edition nature of the vehicle, of which Brabus only plans to make 10. While the normal G63 sports an impressive 585 horsepower 4-liter V8, it's been replaced here by a V12.
This came out of the S600 L limo and had its displacement increased from 6 to 6.3 liters. New turbochargers and a bunch of other exotic internals mean that this beast makes 900 horsepower and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft). And even if it's not the GV12, we're still talking about a Brabus G63, which has 800 horsepower, so don't be too sad.
