This Ferrari F355 Spider Shows Only 11,000 Miles On the Odometer

When Ferrari introduced the F355 in 1995, a few jaws dropped over the car’s beautiful proportions and screaming V8 packing five valves per cylinder instead of the more conventional four-valve setup. Even though servicing often implies dropping the engine out, this model remains a popular choice in the used market because it marks the end of an era for the Prancing Horse.
As opposed to the curvaceous 360, the F355 features the straight-edged design of its predecessor as well as pop-up headlamps. The powered convertible top of the Spider is a first for the Italian manufacturer, serving as the blueprint for future convertibles from the Prancing Horse. Chassis number 8906 here also happens to be a low-mileage example, and a manual one of those to boot.
Given that Ferrari no longer offers three-pedal setups, a gated shifter and a metal knob have become extremely desirable in the past few years. Showing just 11,000 miles on the odometer, the car still features the original paint in tip-top condition as well as matching numbers for the engine and transmission.
Curated in Miami, Florida is the dealership where 8906 currently slumbers, waiting to be picked up for $94,000. Given that the F355 Spider used to cost approximately $140,000 at launch, there’s no denying the asking price is fair as opposed to the speculation that’s pretty obvious in the case of the Enzo.
Of the 3,717 spiders ever produced, only 2,664 were equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. The remaining ones came with the F1 paddle-shift transmission that features an electro-hydraulic system, which is obviously jerky in stop-and-go traffic when compared to modern dual-clutch transmissions.
Finished in Grigio silver with Burgundy leather upholstery, the car is joined by an up-to-date service record, the original toolkit, a clean title, and an immaculate report from Carfax. All in all, it’s a pretty good choice if you’re in the market for a weekend warrior with a good ol’ manual and the kind of intake and exhaust sounds that make modern V8 Ferraris blush with admiration.
