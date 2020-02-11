The Ferrari SF1000 Formula 1 Car Looks Like It’ll Win Races

Replacing the SF90 that borrowed its name to the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid supercar, the SF1000 is the single-seat racing car that Ferrari will field this season. The question is, what’s with that name?
SF stands for Scuderia Ferrari, and 1000 is meant to celebrate the Prancing Horse’s 1,000th Grand Prix in Formula 1. The Maranello-based team first raced in the king of motorized sports in May 1950 at the Monaco Grand Prix. And to date, Ferrari is the most long-lived team in the sport as well as the most successful thanks to a total of 16 constructors’ and 15 drivers’ titles.
The seventh car designed by Ferrari for Formula 1 since the hybrid V6 turbo era started in 2014, the SF1000 also happens to be different from the SF90 it replaces. The big changes will come in 2021 due to a different set of regulations, but nevertheless, Maranello didn’t laze off.
Optimizations to the aerodynamic downforce and balance complement the new turbocharger and energy recovery system. The power unit’s layout is more compact than before, and that’s pretty obvious if you take a look at the rear three-quarter bodywork. Presented with great pomp and circumstance by Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc today in Reggio Emilia, the SF1000 was joined on stage by an orchestra, a choir, as well as ballet dancers.
Team principal Mattia Binotto said that Ferrari has pushed the envelope with this car, improving reliability while righting the wrongs of the 2019 car. The big problem, however, is that Ferrari could do a little better in terms of strategy and the drivers’ drive to finish ahead of Mercedes.
Look forward to the SF1000 hitting the track on February 19th in Spain when pre-season testing starts at the Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya. As for when Formula 1 returns to the telly, the Albert Park Circuit in Australia will kick off this racing season in the second weekend of March.
Because the 2021 championship was mentioned a little earlier, the gist of those regulation changes can be summed up in a single word – significant. In addition to the reintroduction of ground effects, Formula 1 will move to 18-inch wheels and a budget cap of $175 million for every team.
