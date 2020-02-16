Here Are the World’s Most Expensive, Heart-Breaking Ferrari Crashes

Chevrolet Colorado V6 Pickup Truck Gets Supercharged to 455 HP

If you’re in the market for a ‘Rado, the most interesting option available is the 3.6-liter High Feature V6. Also known as the LGZ, this engine develops 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. 8 photos



Limited to 100 units, the package is centered around a centrifugal supercharger system with a viscous planetary assembly and 455 horsepower. The V6 also levels up to 425 pound-feet of torque, rendering the



The OE-quality blower spins at up to 90,000 rpm, and thermal management is kept in check by an air-to-water intercooler system. Finished off with a composite engine cover that reads XTREME in capital letters, the engine bay isn’t the only thing that’s great about the 455-hp SVE



Performance front brake pads and rotors, a suspension kit that includes performance shocks and lowers the front and rear by 2 and 5 inches, and lots of badging are also included. The hood is made from a composite material, featuring black louvers. The 20- by 9.0-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires, meaning that off-road chops have been sacrificed for streetability.



The tailgate and door badging are also composite, and as an optional extra, customers can match the black garnish with a folding tonneau cover from BAK Industries. Bringing the point home, the truck’s looks are furthered by a cat-back exhaust system made from stainless steel. Two exhaust pipes exit from underneath the rear bumper, finished in satin black.



An optional extra that customers should take into consideration when ordering the Xtreme Sport Truck is the leather seat trim package, accented by red and white stitching as well as embroidered in red. Each truck comes with a serialized dashboard plaque and two numbered key fobs. These figures may seem adequate for a mid-sized pickup truck, but Specialty Vehicle Engineering begs to differ. The 2020 Supercharged Xtreme Sport Truck enters the scene with either rear- or four-wheel drive, crew cab or the extended cabin, in any factory color for the exterior.Limited to 100 units, the package is centered around a centrifugal supercharger system with a viscous planetary assembly and 455 horsepower. The V6 also levels up to 425 pound-feet of torque, rendering the VelociRaptor Ranger from Hennessey not as impressive as this ‘Rado.The OE-quality blower spins at up to 90,000 rpm, and thermal management is kept in check by an air-to-water intercooler system. Finished off with a composite engine cover that reads XTREME in capital letters, the engine bay isn’t the only thing that’s great about the 455-hp SVE Colorado Performance front brake pads and rotors, a suspension kit that includes performance shocks and lowers the front and rear by 2 and 5 inches, and lots of badging are also included. The hood is made from a composite material, featuring black louvers. The 20- by 9.0-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires, meaning that off-road chops have been sacrificed for streetability.The tailgate and door badging are also composite, and as an optional extra, customers can match the black garnish with a folding tonneau cover from BAK Industries. Bringing the point home, the truck’s looks are furthered by a cat-back exhaust system made from stainless steel. Two exhaust pipes exit from underneath the rear bumper, finished in satin black.An optional extra that customers should take into consideration when ordering the Xtreme Sport Truck is the leather seat trim package, accented by red and white stitching as well as embroidered in red. Each truck comes with a serialized dashboard plaque and two numbered key fobs.

load press release