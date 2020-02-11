2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Pricing Announced, LS Trim Level Costs $50,295

4 2020 Chevrolet Camaro Arrives in Japan, Heritage Edition Only Available in Green

Approximately $1,000 more than the previous model. That’s how the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe’s pricing can be summed up, but on the upside, the LS trim level comes with more standard equipment than the preceding model. 33 photos



Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer, the Tahoe will initially be offered with the short wheelbase and small-block V8 engine. The longer-wheelbase option and diesel will follow in the summer and fall, respectively.



Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension promise a smooth ride and improved handling, and as standard, every Tahoe comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. There’s also the head-up display with a diagonal of 15 inches, which is the largest in the segment according to Chevrolet.



Oh, that’s right! For the first time in the Tahoe's existence, the 2021 features sliding second-row seats that move approximately 10 inches (254 millimeters). As for the 5.3-liter engine that comes standard, 355 horsepower for the LS trim level isn’t bad at all. Automotive News reports that the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbo diesel is expected to add $4,000 to the price while the LT retails at $55,095. At the other end of the spectrum, the Premier trim level will set you back $63,895.Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer, the Tahoe will initially be offered with the short wheelbase and small-block V8 engine. The longer-wheelbase option and diesel will follow in the summer and fall, respectively.As it’s the case with the Suburban , the Tahoe offers six trims with their own identities. The RST has street style, the Z71 won’t leave you stranded off the beaten path, and the High Country is all about comfort. A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s always connected to the Internet, a pair of 12.6-inch displays for the Rear Seat Media System, best-in-class maximum cargo volume, and independent rear suspension are a few highlights worth mentioning.Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension promise a smooth ride and improved handling, and as standard, every Tahoe comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. There’s also the head-up display with a diagonal of 15 inches, which is the largest in the segment according to Chevrolet."There are no vehicles like Tahoe and Suburban - which have starred in Hollywood movies, carried military heroes and world leaders, and helped create countless family memories," declared Barry Engle, the president of General Motors North America. "We've taken what people love about these pioneering SUVs and made them even better.” Anything else that we haven’t covered yet?Oh, that’s right! For the first time in the Tahoe's existence, the 2021 features sliding second-row seats that move approximately 10 inches (254 millimeters). As for the 5.3-liter engine that comes standard, 355 horsepower for the LS trim level isn’t bad at all.