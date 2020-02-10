2021 C8 Corvette Z06 Spotted on the Highway, Ferrari Joins Testing

2 C3 Corvette "Wide Boy" Looks Like the Perfect Pumpkin

Chevy engineers repeatedly complained about how the powerful new V8 engine was wrecking the new mid-engined chassis. However, that obviously didn't stop them from making an even more powerful version, the C8 Z06. 2 photos



You have to admit that supercar prices have been getting out of hand. Even the Nissan GT-R, once the bastion of Ferrari-killing affordability, now maxes out at over $200,000. So a ~$100,000 Corvette Z06 might be just what Bowling Green needed to stay fully operational. Heck, it might even be cheaper, since the last Z06 started at $80,000.



This latest spy video from YouTube channel Miracle Whips shows the C8 Z06 in action, testing on the highway. It's still early days for this prototype, but the flared-out rear fenders are quite obvious, designed to cover up the extra rubber which the Z06 is receiving.



A Ferrari 458 is also present in this video, and the guy who filmed these shots says it was definitely being used for benchmarking. Obviously, the Corvette is going to have way more power from a somewhat different kind of V8, but maybe they're after everybody who might consider a used 458.



Chevy repeatedly contradicted these rumors, but everybody still believes the new Z06 is going to have a road-going version of the flat-plane crank 5.5-liter from the



Even if they can add another 100 horsepower for the production LT6, it still going to make fewer horses than the last Z06. But it should be more of a rival to traditional Italian supercars, so no wonder the Ferrari was there that day.



