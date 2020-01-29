Chevrolet Corvette "Batmobile" Looks Like The Ultimate C7

"Why would anybody render a C7 Chevrolet Corvette as a Batmobile?" I hear you asking. Well, you shouldn't know there's no single answer to the question above. So let's try to solve this mystery, shall we?
For one thing, pixel works have taken over the automotive side of social media, so such a stunt shouldn't come as a surprise these days. These virtual contraptions allow us to dream in the same way as, say, the actual Batmobiles, but there's no need to wait a few years for fresh material to show up.
As for the C7, this incarnation of the 'Vette was the obvious choice, at least compared to the C8. First of all, there have been more front-engined Batman contraptions than mid-engined ones, so this pixel ride only stays true to the family three.
Besides, now that the C8 has taken over, the last representative of the front-end genre needs to be kept under the spotlights. And we must thank pixel wielder Ash Thorp for the example sitting behind the screen.
Zooming in on the remastered slab of America, we notice this is fit for the purpose, at least as far as the dynamic side of the deal is concerned.
For instance, the rear body elements that normally define a Batmobile are seen as a wing here, so this Corvette can remain stable during those inevitable high-speed rides. When we have the extreme aero work on the sides, which looks like it was borrowed from a time attack monster.
Last, but certainly not least, the front wheels feature a Turbofan design. We're talking about a motorsport-born solution that sucks air from under the car, thus increasing downforce and cooling the brakes.
Note that the Instagram post below, which showcases the C7 Batmobile, sees the said artist dreaming about this rendering becoming a build. And, given the kind of wacky C7s that are already out there (make sure to also check out the second Insta post below), the transition to the real world might just happen.
The "what if" aspect of a C7 personified as a C7X. I would love to see something like this built in real life. Who is up for the challenge?