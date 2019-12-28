Future Collectables: Germans Cars from 2010 - 2019 That Could Be Modern Classics

Rocky Ridge Chevrolet Colorado K2 Features Six-Inch Suspension Lift Kit

Backed by the manufacturer’s warranties, the mods brought by Rocky Ridge Trucks certainly look the part on the Chevrolet Colorado . A family-owned business that’s specialized in many brands, the tuning shop from Franklin Springs in Georgia can lift the mid-sized pickup by six inches. 10 photos



Turning our attention back to Rocky Ridge Trucks, the K2 package is available for a few other brands and nameplates. These include – rather obviously – the GMC Canyon. Even the Jeep Wrangler is available with the K2, as well as the all-new Gladiator and the ever-popular Tacoma. Available to order through Chevrolet dealerships in the United States, the K2 package further includes underbody skid plats for maximum protection while off-roading, heavy-duty steering knuckles, different struts, crossmembers at the front and rear, as well as 18-inch wheels. As you’d expect, the Mickey Thompson tires are all-terrains measuring 32 inches.From a visual standpoint, the black ceramic exhaust tips certainly stand out. Bowtie emblems painted in black, K2 badging on the doors, widened fender flares, and a 20-inch light bar in the Vengeance front bumper are also worthy of mention. You can also get the Vengeance option for the rear bumper, decked out with LED lights. A spray-in bedliner is also available.Rocky Ridge Trucks doesn’t mention how much the K2 package costs, nor how much the options add to the price. Depending on the specification of the truck, it’s likely that the Colorado ZR2 might come as the better buy. For the 2020 model year, the most off-road version on sale will set you back $41,400 excluding destination charge. This, however, isn’t the ‘Rado to get if you’re into towing and payload more than the off-road stuff.From maximum capacities of 7,700 pounds for towing and 1,578 in terms of payload, the ZR2 can’t do better than 5,000 and 1,493 pounds, respectively. On the other hand, it’s the latter that features DSSV dampers from Multimatic that Chevy debuted in the fifth-gen Camaro Z/28.Turning our attention back to Rocky Ridge Trucks, the K2 package is available for a few other brands and nameplates. These include – rather obviously – the GMC Canyon. Even the Jeep Wrangler is available with the K2, as well as the all-new Gladiator and the ever-popular Tacoma.