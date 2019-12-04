autoevolution

Chevrolet Camaro ZL-E Electric SUV Rendered, Out for Ford Mustang Mach-E Blood

In case you glanced at the crossover in the rendering sitting on the screen and you thought "hey, this isn't something coming from General Motors, so why should I care?", the answer is simple: because Chevy might just come up with an electric SUV that uses the Camaro badge.
No, there haven't been any solid clues on this. However, the bet Ford made when introducing the Mustang Mach-E will soon show its results. And, if these are positive, it would be difficult to believe that Chevy doesn't want a slice of the pie.

It's too early to talk platforms and other hardware and this is not the point. Instead, we need to think about a future when the classic pony/muscle car rivalry is translated into the crossover land.

And while we've already seen the Mach-E, the pixel work we have here portrays the imaginary Camaro ZL-E in a similar design effort - it looks like this has a stronger identity than Chevrolet's sporty-looking crossover, the Trailblazer (pixel tip to CarLifestyle for this rendering).

Sure, not all of us would be caught behind the wheel of an SUV, or an electric vehicle, for that matter, we have to accept the mainstream reality of the market, since this is what dictates the trends. And while the use of iconic names such as the Mustang or the Camaro on crossovers is questionable, the main concern revolving around the Chevy badge is different.

I'm referring to the rumors about the Camaro being shelved somewhere around the 2023 model year, which refuse to disappear. GM has mentioned poor sales, but, for instance, the more or less recent facelifts received by the sixth-gen Camaro SS were enough of a reason for many buyers to head over to the competition.

So, regardless of whether the Mustang Mach-E gets rivaled by a Camaro ZL-E (perhaps the eCOPO Camaro would be a distant sibling), here's to hoping GM does the right thing and keeps the V8-animated Camaro alive, while also finding the proper visual identity for the muscle icon.
