2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Starting Price Announced: $19,995

Chevrolet has brought back the Trailblazer for this exact reason, and as opposed to what that nameplate used to mean in the olden days, we’re dealing with a subcompact crossover. Initially launched in China, the U.S. model will arrive at dealerships next year from $19,995.“Yeah, great! What do I get for my hard-earned bucks, though?” The answer to that is… wait for it… an engine! A three-cylinder turbo with 1.2 liters of displacement is the culprit, the same powerplant as you may find under the hood of the Buick Encore GX . Coincidence or not, the luxed-up sibling has also been unveiled in China before the United States got it.Front-wheel drive and aare also standard, and all-wheel drive is an optional extra that adds $2,000 to the price along with 0.1 more liters of displacement. The output ratings for the Trailblazer are 137 and 155 horsepower, which are adequate for a vehicle of this size and weight.L, LS, LT, Activ, and RS trims will be available for the 2021 model year , and the 1.3 withswitches from the CVT to the Hydramatic 9TXX automatic transmission with a torque converter. Like the Buick, the Chevy rides on what General Motors calls the VSS-F. Short for Vehicle Strategy Set – Front, this architecture has subsets that vary from the A-segment for city cars like the Spark to the E-segment such as the Impala.L trims feature a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and no all-wheel-drive option, the LS can be had with AWD, and the LT sweetens the deal with pretty much all that you need in a subcompact crossover. Moving higher up to the Activ, the $26,395 sticker price gets you a more aggressive grille, Hankook Sport Terrain tires, off-road tuning for the dampers, and the 1.3 with front-wheel drive.The Trailblazer RS, which wants to be the sportiest of the lot, also starts at $26,395.