autoevolution

Chevrolet Trailblazer Returns to the U.S. in 2020, Official Images Released

30 May 2019, 9:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Come 2020, a new Chevrolet crossover SUV will enter the American market. Wearing a name that was used before in the carmaker’s product roster, albeit for a machine from another class, the 2021 Trailblazer comes as yet another entry of the Americans in the still-expanding crossover segment.
3 photos
2021 Chevrolet Traiblazer2021 Chevrolet Traiblazer
There are not many official details about the car available at this point, as Chevrolet only released a couple of pictures and spent an indecent amount of time talking about the “standard active safety features” fitted in the car. You can read all about that in the document attached below.

To be available starting early 2020, the new Trailblazer is supposed to fill a gap between the Trax and Equinox SUVs, and will try to entice buyers into going for one including by offering some unspecified degree of personalization.

About a month ago, the carmaker unveiled the Chinese-spec version of the Trailblazer, and the differences between that car and the one for the U.S. are not all that great. That’s because, as Steve Majoros, one of Chevy’s heads of marketing says, the new crossover “is a continuation of the design language for Chevy’s crossover family.”

According to Chevrolet, we’ll learn more about the U.S.-spec Trailblazer later in the year, along with pricing information.

Originally, the Trailblazer nameplate started life as the Blazer trim of the S-10 pickup but got its own chance at stardom with the introduction of the first and last generation in the early 2000s. By the end of that decade, production of the Trailblazer was largely discontinued and GM decided to go forward with the production of the Traverse.

Separately from the announcement that the Chevrolet Trailblazer is coming next year, another GM company, Buick, announced its own product for the same segment, the Encore GX, which will be slotted between the Encore and Enclave.
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer chevrolet trailblazer Chevrolet crossover
press release
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 