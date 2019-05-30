Chevrolet Trailblazer Returns to the U.S. in 2020, Official Images Released

Come 2020, a new Chevrolet crossover SUV will enter the American market. Wearing a name that was used before in the carmaker’s product roster, albeit for a machine from another class, the 2021 Trailblazer comes as yet another entry of the Americans in the still-expanding crossover segment.

Separately from the announcement that the Chevrolet Trailblazer is coming next year, another GM company, Buick, announced its own product for the same segment, the Encore GX, which will be slotted between the Encore and Enclave. There are not many official details about the car available at this point, as Chevrolet only released a couple of pictures and spent an indecent amount of time talking about the “standard active safety features” fitted in the car. You can read all about that in the document attached below.To be available starting early 2020, the new Trailblazer is supposed to fill a gap between the Trax and Equinox SUVs, and will try to entice buyers into going for one including by offering some unspecified degree of personalization.About a month ago, the carmaker unveiled the Chinese-spec version of the Trailblazer , and the differences between that car and the one for the U.S. are not all that great. That’s because, as Steve Majoros, one of Chevy’s heads of marketing says, the new crossover “is a continuation of the design language for Chevy’s crossover family.”According to Chevrolet, we’ll learn more about the U.S.-spec Trailblazer later in the year, along with pricing information.Originally, the Trailblazer nameplate started life as the Blazer trim of the S-10 pickup but got its own chance at stardom with the introduction of the first and last generation in the early 2000s. By the end of that decade, production of the Trailblazer was largely discontinued and GM decided to go forward with the production of the Traverse Separately from the announcement that the Chevrolet Trailblazer is coming next year, another GM company, Buick, announced its own product for the same segment, the Encore GX, which will be slotted between the Encore and Enclave.