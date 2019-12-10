Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling

5 These Stars Got the Car of Your Dreams as a Gift and Probably Don’t Even Love It

4 Modernized 1967 Corvette Stingray Looks Sharp, Chopped Roof Stands Out

3 Front-Engined C8 Corvette Concept Looks Like an American Ferrari

2 Widebody C8 Corvette "Blade" Looks Like a ZR1, Has Carbon Aero Package

1 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Arrow Concept Is Front-Engined, Has Iconic Silhouette

More on this:

C8 Corvette "Headlight Delete" Has the Ferrari Look