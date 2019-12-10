autoevolution

C8 Corvette "Headlight Delete" Has the Ferrari Look

The simple fact that the Corvette has moved on to a mid-engined architecture for the C8 generation doesn't turn the GM halo car into a Ferrari. "Then what's the point behind the title, then?" I hear you asking.
You see, this 2020 Corvette Stingray has been touched by the customization wand (more on this below), with the headlight delete perhaps being its most striking feature. And, without the front light clusters, the look of the car is considerably closer to that of a Maranello machine.

Then again, the resemblance between Corvettes and Prancing Horses goes a long way and here's an example that involves the C7-generation ZR1.

Returning to the contraption sitting on the screen, this is obviously a rendering. And while I normally mention that purists need not worry about such pixel contraptions, this isn't the case here.

Once the C8 hits the market next year, it should receive a treatment that's not unlike what happened with the Mk V Supra this year - given the five-figure price tag of the beast, there will be plenty of vloggers wishing to grab one and use the thing to engage the audience. As such, the stock form of the car just won't do, no matter how good the vehicle is.

As expected, this Chevy comes with a widebody kit, albeit one that's not exaggerated. And while the newfound styling cues may or may not match the factory design, they do bring an extra-muscular take on the matter.

Let's not overlook the incredibly limited ground clearance of the vehicle, which should mean it now sits on air springs, while its custom five-spoke wheels also help with the attention magnet effect.

Where does this pixel work come from? Well, the rendering was born in a piece of software friends refer to as Blender, while the digital artist behind the eye candy is called Rob Evans.

