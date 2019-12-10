Budweiser Is Conducting Tests on ISS to Become the First Beer on Mars

RHD C8 Corvette Z51 Coming to Australia, First Deliveries Planned in Early 2021

The UAW-GM fiasco hampered down The Big G in many ways, and even the mid-engined Corvette has been affected by the workers’ strike. The start of production has been pushed back to February 2020, and alas, the right-hand-drive C8 will arrive in the Oz in 2021. 20 photos



Only one trim level will be available, a well-equipped one of those called Z51, and the list of standard features includes the sports suspension and exhaust system, electronic limited-slip differential, improved cooling, and more stopping power thanks to Brembo brakes. The LT2 small-block V8 also differs from non-Z51 models, churning out 5 more horsepower and a little more torque thanks to the less restrictive exhaust system.



Like the U.S specification, the Aussie ‘Vette will come standard with a dual-clutch transmission developed by Tremec exclusively for the C8. Engaging launch control translates to a 2.9-second dash to 60 miles per hour a top speed of 184 mph. The non-Z51 model achieves 194 miles per hour (312 km/h) but it’s a tenth of a second slower to 60 miles per hour.



Based on the 3LT trim level,



There’s talk of a cheaper model (most probably the 1LT without the Z51), the flat-plane Z06 performance model, and ZR1 twin-turbo hybrid. From our point of view, the convertible would make more sense in a market that’s not exactly mad about sports cars, let alone mid-engined designs.



the Corvette that will be sold in the Oz also sports GT2 seats, suede microfiber, a heated steering wheel, head-up display, heated and cooled seats, as well as a 14-speaker premium audio system from Bose. The insider talking to Car Sales has also made a case for a broader lineup in the near future, and the most likely candidates are all over the place.