RHD C8 Corvette Z51 Coming to Australia, First Deliveries Planned in Early 2021

The UAW-GM fiasco hampered down The Big G in many ways, and even the mid-engined Corvette has been affected by the workers’ strike. The start of production has been pushed back to February 2020, and alas, the right-hand-drive C8 will arrive in the Oz in 2021.
carsales.com.au received confirmation about the Australian ‘Vette from “a General Motors source” who claims that final homologation and marketing activities are scheduled for the latter part of 2020. In other words, Australian customers will have to wait until early 2021 to receive their cars exclusively as coupes specified with the Z51 performance package.

Only one trim level will be available, a well-equipped one of those called Z51, and the list of standard features includes the sports suspension and exhaust system, electronic limited-slip differential, improved cooling, and more stopping power thanks to Brembo brakes. The LT2 small-block V8 also differs from non-Z51 models, churning out 5 more horsepower and a little more torque thanks to the less restrictive exhaust system.

Like the U.S specification, the Aussie ‘Vette will come standard with a dual-clutch transmission developed by Tremec exclusively for the C8. Engaging launch control translates to a 2.9-second dash to 60 miles per hour a top speed of 184 mph. The non-Z51 model achieves 194 miles per hour (312 km/h) but it’s a tenth of a second slower to 60 miles per hour.

Based on the 3LT trim level, the Corvette that will be sold in the Oz also sports GT2 seats, suede microfiber, a heated steering wheel, head-up display, heated and cooled seats, as well as a 14-speaker premium audio system from Bose. The insider talking to Car Sales has also made a case for a broader lineup in the near future, and the most likely candidates are all over the place.

There’s talk of a cheaper model (most probably the 1LT without the Z51), the flat-plane Z06 performance model, and ZR1 twin-turbo hybrid. From our point of view, the convertible would make more sense in a market that’s not exactly mad about sports cars, let alone mid-engined designs.

Oh, and another thing. “While local pricing is a long way from being set, our source confirmed the new Corvette Z51 will be priced north of $150k.” That amount of Australian dollars converted to U.S. dollars equates to $102,240 at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more than you’d pay for a loaded 3LT with the Z51 option in the United States of America.
