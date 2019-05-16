AEV Turns the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison Into the Tray Bed Concept

In the mid-size segment, there’s no better off-road pickup in Europe and Australia than the Ford Ranger Raptor. But over in the United States, the battle is fought between the 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison by AEV.
American Expedition Vehicles has an even wilder proposition to showcase at the 2019 Overland Expo, and Tray Bed Concept is the name of the one-off build. The aftermarket company took the truck on a three-day expedition through the Altar Desert, and the real-world shakedown didn’t pose any problems to the Tray Bed.
A leveling kit and 35-inch tires under high-clearance fender flares are the highlights, but the upper control arms and tie-rod sleeves shouldn’t be ignored either. The GM Performance steel driveshaft is also different from the bone-stock model, and AEV claims the ZR2 Bison allows more upper ball joint articulation off the beaten track.
American Expedition Vehicles hasn’t offered a timeline or price associated with the concept's newities, but did mention the fender flares will go into production. We’re not too sure about the tray bed despite the space it offers, but then again, we’re certain that such a conversion interests a handful of current and future owners.
Those who want to check out the Tray Bed Concept can do it until May 19th in Flagstaff, Arizona. People who’re interested in the standard model will find it hard to get their hands on the ZR2 Bison, more so if you remember that 2,000 examples were ordered by Chevrolet dealers for the 2019 model year.
The limited supply is certain to drive the price up, and if you were wondering, the suggested retail price is $48,045 for the Extended Cab and $49,645 for the Crew Cab. The $5,750 premium over the ZR2 is worth it, but even at this price point, there are many options that could interest you.
The V6 engine can be swapped for a Duramax option with 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder with 3.6 liters of displacement, however, levels up to 308 horsepower at 6,800 rpm. In addition to the standard-equipped automatic with six speeds, Chevrolet also offers an eight-speed transmission with Tow/Haul Mode and Powertrain Grade Braking.
A leveling kit and 35-inch tires under high-clearance fender flares are the highlights, but the upper control arms and tie-rod sleeves shouldn’t be ignored either. The GM Performance steel driveshaft is also different from the bone-stock model, and AEV claims the ZR2 Bison allows more upper ball joint articulation off the beaten track.
American Expedition Vehicles hasn’t offered a timeline or price associated with the concept's newities, but did mention the fender flares will go into production. We’re not too sure about the tray bed despite the space it offers, but then again, we’re certain that such a conversion interests a handful of current and future owners.
Those who want to check out the Tray Bed Concept can do it until May 19th in Flagstaff, Arizona. People who’re interested in the standard model will find it hard to get their hands on the ZR2 Bison, more so if you remember that 2,000 examples were ordered by Chevrolet dealers for the 2019 model year.
The limited supply is certain to drive the price up, and if you were wondering, the suggested retail price is $48,045 for the Extended Cab and $49,645 for the Crew Cab. The $5,750 premium over the ZR2 is worth it, but even at this price point, there are many options that could interest you.
The V6 engine can be swapped for a Duramax option with 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder with 3.6 liters of displacement, however, levels up to 308 horsepower at 6,800 rpm. In addition to the standard-equipped automatic with six speeds, Chevrolet also offers an eight-speed transmission with Tow/Haul Mode and Powertrain Grade Braking.