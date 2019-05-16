Sleek Audi R8 Rendering Looks Like a Futuristic Electric Hypercar

The future of the Audi R8 is not in doubt... because it doesn't have one at all. But there's no way that Audi is completely giving out on the idea of a halo sports car, not when it's given Marvel all that cameo money.

The e-tron family needs an attention-grabbing flagship model. And while the 600 horsepower four-door coupe they have lined up may be enough, Audi is also thinking about something that looks mid-engined, having teased the idea with a powerful EV concept.



The can't just call it the R8 e-tron. I mean, they can, and they did, but it didn't work.







The overall silhouette is a bit like the Rimac electric supercar, with Ferrari-pike spoilers and NSX-inspired angular design. In fact, Rain specializes in this kind of shapes, and if you don't believe us, just check out the equally low future CLK GTR or his J50-inspired Ferrari in the photo gallery.

Gasoline engines will eventually be banned or we'll run out of fuel for them. But people will never stop loving supercars. They're the ultimate expression of design, performance, and excess.



