Should Audi Build This A1 Avant?

The only big thing holding the A1 Avant back from happening is the price. I've seen 2018 Polos selling for €26,000 with the 1-liter engine, so a full-spec Audi min-wagon would easily cost €30,000. For that kind of cash, you'd probably just get a bigger car. However, most companies have given up on small wagons/estates. And no, we're not talking about the "compact" segment, but about the one just below it. We think a 4.7 meter Octavia being called a compact is silly. But that's probably why they also have a Fabia Combi model.Other than that, there's not a lot you can buy. The Polo hasn't been offered as a Variant since the late 90's, while the Ibiza ST was dropped in 2016. And do you remember the Peugeot 207 SW? Besides the Skoda, pretty much your only choices right now are the Dacia Logan MCV and Renault Clio Estate.Audi is presented with a unique opportunity here, one which it will probably never take. An Audi A1 Avant would be the only small wagon with a premium badge. Its development wouldn' be that expensive, as most of the styling and engineering work is already done.What would such a thing look like? Well, X-Tomi Design rendered such a thing for us, and it's quite a sporty thing. Length-wise, the A1 Avant would measure about 4.3 meters and might even have a slightly larger trunk than the A3.With the contrasting roof option and yellow interior trim, the proposed mini-Avant would be one of the most effervescent family cars. And let's not ignore that fact that it would be available with a 200 horsepower Polo GTI engine, giving it a potential 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 7 seconds.The only big thing holding the A1 Avant back from happening is the price. I've seen 2018 Polos selling for €26,000 with the 1-liter engine, so a full-spec Audi min-wagon would easily cost €30,000. For that kind of cash, you'd probably just get a bigger car.