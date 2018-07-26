autoevolution
 

2020 Audi RS Q3 Rendering is a 400 HP Crossover

26 Jul 2018, 12:44 UTC ·
by
The 2nd-generation Audi Q3 is fantastically cool and sporty-looking. But even though the top engine it comes with makes 230 horsepower, we know it's not going to be as exciting as a purpose-made sports crossover.
28 photos
You could say that VW Group is dipping its toe in the performance crossover market with the Cupra Ateca and Kodiaq RS. However, Audi stuck the whole foot in when it launched its only RS off-roader to date back in 2013.

It wasn't a thing people could fall in love with, but they gradually tweaked it until the 2.5-liter turbo delivered 367 horsepower. The highlight of the RS Q3 has to be when it took on the Porsche Macan S in Russia - it's a real David vs. Goliath kind of story!

Anyway, a few days before the 2019 Q3 was revealed, we got to see a confusing prototype on the Nurburgring. It had the brakes and exhaust of what should have been an SQ3 yet sounded like it was powered by the 2.5 TFSI.

The ultimate version of the Q3 would probably end up looking something like this. X-Tomi Design rendered the blue beast over here using cues from the RS4/5. Our favorite element is the silly grille next to the headlights. It's like the car is saying "I'm so muscular this bodywork doesn't even fit."

The RS Q3 is also showing a little more skin with enlarged front air intakes and a black honeycomb grille. And while the TT RS stops at 19-inch wheels, this can easily take 21s.

Crossovers, not wagons are the family cars of the future. If they drop a 400 horsepower engine in the RS Q3, it's going to be hard to even consider the S4 Avant. I mean, the 5-cylinder sound is better, and every Q model except the Q7 has personality in abundance. Pretty soon, Audi is going to be "that company that used to make sports wagons."
