2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Arriving In Europe This Summer

Unveiled in Thailand last year, the Ranger Raptor prepares to launch in Europe in mid-2019 according to the Ford Motor Company . The performance-oriented pickup has the off-road chops to make the F-150 Raptor proud but also differs in a handful of ways. 26 photos



Like the Terrain Management System . Thanks to 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, the Ranger Raptor is much obliged to crawl over rocks, jump over dunes, and play in the mud.



“Forget everything you think you know about pickups,” declared Leo Roeks, director of Ford Performance in Europe. “Our new Ranger Raptor is a different breed – a thoroughbred desert racer and extreme lifestyle off-roader.” The Blue Oval also claims this truck is “rugged yet refined” thanks to Fox shock absorbers with Position Sensitive Damping.



All-terrain BF Goodrich tires come standard, developed specifically for the Ranger Raptor. Aluminum control arms, coilover rear suspension, underbody protection, twin-piston front brake calipers, and tough sidewalls are a few of the highlights. The approach angle and departure angle of 32.5 and 24 degrees also promise go-anywhere capability.



“The standout experience of the Ranger Raptor, hands down, is how far you can push it off-road and still ride like a millionaire on-road,” added Damien Ross, the chief program engineer. The thing is, nobody feels like a millionaire in a pickup truck regardless of off-road capability.



Over in the United Kingdom, the adventure-oriented workhorse from Ford Performance is priced at £48,795 on-the-road. Germany has 500 examples of the breed allocated in 2019, and this shouldn’t come as a surprise considering how special the Ranger Raptor is.



Ford didn’t modify the Ranger Raptor according to U.S. regulations because F-150 Raptor demand outstrips supply. The next generation also happens to be right around the corner, and this time around, First of all, the Ranger Raptor is a mid-size pickup, far lighter than the half-ton brother from North America. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is different too, coming in the guise of the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bit-turbo diesel instead of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.Like the 2019 Ranger that’s available to order in the United States, the Raptor comes as standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission and. Thanks to 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, the Ranger Raptor is much obliged to crawl over rocks, jump over dunes, and play in the mud.“Forget everything you think you know about pickups,” declared Leo Roeks, director of Ford Performance in Europe. “Our new Ranger Raptor is a different breed – a thoroughbred desert racer and extreme lifestyle off-roader.” The Blue Oval also claims this truck is “rugged yet refined” thanks to Fox shock absorbers with Position Sensitive Damping.All-terrain BF Goodrich tires come standard, developed specifically for the Ranger Raptor. Aluminum control arms, coilover rear suspension, underbody protection, twin-piston front brake calipers, and tough sidewalls are a few of the highlights. The approach angle and departure angle of 32.5 and 24 degrees also promise go-anywhere capability.“The standout experience of the Ranger Raptor, hands down, is how far you can push it off-road and still ride like a millionaire on-road,” added Damien Ross, the chief program engineer. The thing is, nobody feels like a millionaire in a pickup truck regardless of off-road capability.Over in the United Kingdom, the adventure-oriented workhorse from Ford Performance is priced at £48,795 on-the-road. Germany has 500 examples of the breed allocated in 2019, and this shouldn’t come as a surprise considering how special the Ranger Raptor is.Ford didn’t modify the Ranger Raptor according to U.S. regulations because F-150 Raptor demand outstrips supply. The next generation also happens to be right around the corner, and this time around, the Ranger Raptor is supposed to arrive in this part of the world as well.