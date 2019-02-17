autoevolution

Chevrolet Dealers Ordered 2,000 Examples Of the 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison

17 Feb 2019, 19:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Developed with the help of American Expedition Vehicles, the ZR2 Bison is the most off-road Colorado you’ll get for the 2019 model year. Sensing an opportunity to mark up the price ($48,045 including the $995 destination), dealers across the United States ordered no fewer than 2,000 examples of the breed.
8 photos
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 BisonChevrolet Colorado ZR2 BisonChevrolet Colorado ZR2 BisonChevrolet Colorado ZR2 BisonChevrolet Colorado ZR2 BisonChevrolet Colorado ZR2 BisonChevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
According to Chevrolet truck marketing director Sandor Piszar, that’s everything dealers are getting for 2019. What does that mean for someone who’s planning to order the ZR2 Bison? GM Authority reports that prospective customers “should still be able to find one of the trucks if they’re able to contact a dealer that has ordered a Bison but hasn’t yet sold it.”

Even if you’ve missed your chance, fret not because the Colorado ZR2 Bison with AEV off-road modifications will run through the 2020 model year. The question is, what makes the Bison $5,750 more expensive than the Colorado ZR2?

First of all, American Expedition Vehicles spruces the mid-size truck with five skid plates made of Boron steel. These protect the front and rear locking differentials, transfer case, fuel tank, and engine oil pan. Then there’s the steel bumpers, integrating winch provisions and recovery points. Exclusive graphics, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, 17- by 8-inch aluminum wheels, and oversized fender flares are included.

The final touch is the snorkel, which helps the Bison ford through water like it’s nothing much. On the other hand, don’t forget the F-150 Raptor from Ford starts at $54,350 including the $1,495 destination charge.

Turning our attention back to the mid-size segment, the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is cheaper but not as capable, and Jeep has yet to publish the pricing of the 2020 Gladiator. In Rubicon flavor, there’s no denying the workhorse from Jeep will be more expensive than the Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited (retails at $42,940).

As it stands, AEV may not have the capacity to supply a larger number of parts for the Bison, hence the low volume run of the Colorado ZR2 Bison. On the other hand, the beancounters at Chevrolet might’ve been cautious during planning.
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison aev Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison pickup truck
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 