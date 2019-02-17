Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies

Chevrolet Dealers Ordered 2,000 Examples Of the 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison

Developed with the help of American Expedition Vehicles, the ZR2 Bison is the most off-road Colorado you’ll get for the 2019 model year. Sensing an opportunity to mark up the price ($48,045 including the $995 destination), dealers across the United States ordered no fewer than 2,000 examples of the breed. 8 photos



Even if you’ve missed your chance, fret not because the Colorado ZR2 Bison with AEV off-road modifications will run through the 2020 model year. The question is, what makes the Bison $5,750 more expensive than the



First of all, American Expedition Vehicles spruces the mid-size truck with five skid plates made of Boron steel. These protect the front and rear locking differentials, transfer case, fuel tank, and engine oil pan. Then there’s the steel bumpers, integrating winch provisions and recovery points. Exclusive graphics, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, 17- by 8-inch aluminum wheels, and oversized fender flares are included.



The final touch is the snorkel, which helps the Bison ford through water like it’s nothing much. On the other hand, don’t forget the F-150 Raptor from Ford starts at $54,350 including the $1,495 destination charge.



Turning our attention back to the mid-size segment, the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is cheaper but not as capable, and Jeep has yet to publish the pricing of the 2020 Gladiator. In Rubicon flavor, there’s no denying the workhorse from Jeep will be more expensive than the Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited (retails at $42,940).



As it stands, AEV may not have the capacity to supply a larger number of parts for the Bison, hence the low volume run of the Colorado ZR2 Bison. On the other hand, the beancounters at Chevrolet might've been cautious during planning. According to Chevrolet truck marketing director Sandor Piszar, that's everything dealers are getting for 2019. What does that mean for someone who's planning to order the ZR2 Bison? GM Authority reports that prospective customers "should still be able to find one of the trucks if they're able to contact a dealer that has ordered a Bison but hasn't yet sold it."