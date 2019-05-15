Florida Driver is Legally Allowed to Have Obscene Sticker on His Chevy Truck

NASA Official Says SpaceX Failed Parachute Test in April

One Florida man can now legally boast about “eat[ing] a*s” on his truck, after he threatened to challenge the charges leveled against him by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office earlier this month. 13 photos



When he refused to remove one S from the sticker, so as to make it less obscene, he was arrested and hauled to jail, where he was charged with possession of obscene material and resisting an officer without violence. He insisted it was his right to have and display the sticker, and geared up for a legal fight.



Prosecutors have decided not to follow through with the case. “Having evaluated the evidence through the prism of Supreme Court precedent it is determined the Defendant has a valid defense to be raised under the First Amendment of our United States Constitution. Given such, a jury would not convict under these facts,” Florida Assistant State Attorney John Durrett writes in a docket



In other words, the matter has been dropped, at least as far as it concerns the state vs. Webb. Webb, on the other hand, is now preparing to go after the Sheriff's Office because, he says, he shouldn’t have been pulled over in the first place.



“[The deputy] overstepped his boundaries by asking me to remove the sticker,” Webb tells the



He admits that there are limits to the First Amendment, but adds that his case doesn’t fall here. It wasn’t like he cried “bomb” on a plane: his sticker was “just funny.”



