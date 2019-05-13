70YO Man Puts Cadillac in Cruise Control, Stands Through Moon Roof to Praise God

“Florida man” is back at it: a 70-year-old driver has been arrested after an off-duty trooper saw him standing through the moon roof of his car, when he should have been driving it.

He also told cops that he was happy to be going to jail because he was too scared of his wife to return home. And that’s how you know your marriage sucks.



Meanwhile, he was hanging out the moon roof, arms outstretched and a blissful expression on his face. And you don’t have to take our word for it either: the trooper who spotted him also captured the whole thing on camera and the video is available at the bottom of the page.



Police caught up with Olsen farther down the road and, naturally, asked him what prompted such a grave instance of reckless driving. His reply was baffling, if unconvincing: “I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute, and I thought it would be nice at the time and that’s what I did.”



He wasn’t worried about crashing because “The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it,” so he had complete faith in its cruise control mode.



When informed he would be charged with reckless driving, Olsen told the cops that, “My wife treats me like a servant and she’s the mistress. Lock me up, I’d rather go to jail than go back home.”



Wish granted.



