Texas Driver Walks His Dog While He’s Driving

In today’s “humans can be terrible dog owners” news, here’s a guy from Austin, Texas, who thought he could do two things at once, by walking his pup while driving his car.
The worst part of this is that he did so in busy traffic and that, based on the few seconds of video available, the dog didn’t seem happy about it.
It happened in Austin and was caught on camera by resident Reilly Campbell, who posted the video to social media, according to ABC News. Campbell says that the moment she stopped recording, police pulled over the driver slash horrible human and had a chat with him – and hopefully ticketed him accordingly.
You can also see the video at the bottom of the page: the driver is riding with his window rolled down and there’s a gorgeous husky (?) on a leash hanging out the open window. When the car is rolling slowly, the dog keeps up, but the moment it turns at an intersection, the pup is clearly having trouble keeping up.
Most shocking of all is the fact that this is no side or deserted road, or even the grass on the side of a highway as we’ve seen before. This is happening on a busy street with plenty of traffic, so in addition to the risk of hanging, this poor dog also faces the possibility of being run over by another vehicle.
Needless to say, dragging your dog or any other animal alongside your moving car is both illegal and dangerous. Animal cruelty laws will hold you accountable for it, but you also risk getting a ticket for endangering fellow motorists and yourself.
So, to wrap it up: if you don’t have the time to be a legit pet owner, give the poor soul up for adoption. Don’t be stupid to think you’re doing the animal any favors by walking it while you’re driving.
