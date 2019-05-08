ISS Robotic Arm Ready to Capture Dragon, Capsule Joins Five Others Now Docked

5 UPS Delivery Driver Jumps in Frozen Pond to Rescue Drowning Dog, is a True Hero

4 Heartless Human Leaves Dog in Freezing Car to Spend The Day Skiing

3 Stuff People Forget in Ubers: Phones, Tank with Fish, Live Dog, Gold Teeth Set

2 Family Demands Answers From Air France-KLM After Death of Dog in Cargo Hold

1 Collie Heroically Saves Chihuahua From Certain Death by Mazda CX-5

More on this:

Texas Driver Walks His Dog While He’s Driving

In today’s “humans can be terrible dog owners” news, here’s a guy from Austin, Texas, who thought he could do two things at once, by walking his pup while driving his car. 6 photos



It happened in Austin and was caught on camera by resident Reilly Campbell, who posted the video to social media, according to



You can also see the video at the bottom of the page: the driver is riding with his window rolled down and there’s a gorgeous husky (?) on a leash hanging out the open window. When the car is rolling slowly, the dog keeps up, but the moment it turns at an intersection, the pup is clearly having trouble keeping up.



Most shocking of all is the fact that this is no side or deserted road, or even the grass on



Needless to say, dragging your dog or any other animal alongside your moving car is both illegal and dangerous. Animal cruelty laws will hold you accountable for it, but you also risk getting a ticket for endangering fellow motorists and yourself.



So, to wrap it up: if you don’t have the time to be a legit pet owner, give the poor soul up for adoption. Don’t be stupid to think you’re doing the animal any favors by walking it while you’re driving.



The worst part of this is that he did so in busy traffic and that, based on the few seconds of video available, the dog didn’t seem happy about it.It happened in Austin and was caught on camera by resident Reilly Campbell, who posted the video to social media, according to ABC News . Campbell says that the moment she stopped recording, police pulled over the driver slash horrible human and had a chat with him – and hopefully ticketed him accordingly.You can also see the video at the bottom of the page: the driver is riding with his window rolled down and there’s a gorgeous husky (?) on a leash hanging out the open window. When the car is rolling slowly, the dog keeps up, but the moment it turns at an intersection, the pup is clearly having trouble keeping up.Most shocking of all is the fact that this is no side or deserted road, or even the grass on the side of a highway as we’ve seen before. This is happening on a busy street with plenty of traffic, so in addition to the risk of hanging, this poor dog also faces the possibility of being run over by another vehicle.Needless to say, dragging your dog or any other animal alongside your moving car is both illegal and dangerous. Animal cruelty laws will hold you accountable for it, but you also risk getting a ticket for endangering fellow motorists and yourself.So, to wrap it up: if you don’t have the time to be a legit pet owner, give the poor soul up for adoption. Don’t be stupid to think you’re doing the animal any favors by walking it while you’re driving.