autoevolution

Dusty InSight Shows Up in Martian Selfie

8 May 2019, 13:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
After sending us weather reports, views of the Martian sunrise and sunset, and the feel of an eclipse, NASA's InSight lander shows Earth how dusty the neighboring planet really is.
4 photos
Martian cloudsMartian sunriseMartian sunset
Dust is a serious issue for human-made machines on Mars, as in most cases can interfere with the normal operation of landers and rovers. In the most extreme cases, as it happened with the Opportunity rover, dust and its ability to block sunlight can prove deadly.

This week, NASA published a selfie taken by InSight, showing the dust-burdened solar panels of the lander.

Luckily, the same phenomenon that deposits dust particles – wind - is responsible for taking it away. According to the space agency, on February 1 InSight's solar panels experienced 0.7 and 2.7 percent bumps in power, suggesting wind cleared parts of the panels.

"It didn't make a significant difference to our power output, but this first event is fascinating science," said in a statement InSight science team member Ralph Lorenz

"It gives us a starting point for understanding how the wind is driving changes on the surface. We still don't really know how much wind it takes to lift dust on Mars."

InSight landed on the Martian surface only a few months ago, but it has already sent back valuable data about the planet, including the first ever possible information about a quake. Despite the tremor being “too small to provide solid data on the Martian interior,” it kicked of what the agency calls Martian seismology.

SEIS, one of the many instruments of the lander and the one used to detect the tremor, uses three sensitive pendulums fitted with a motor-driven equilibrating system and special thermal compensation mechanism, all enclosed in a sphere.

Another tool, RISE (Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment), will assess perturbations of Mars' rotation axis, and the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package (HP3) will determine the amount of heat escaping from the planet's interior.
nasa insight lander insight lander Insight NASA Mars
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 