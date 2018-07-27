You Know You’re Lazy When You Walk The Dog From Inside a Moving Car

Having a car means being able to do a lot more things with less effort than if you were to do them, say, on foot. However, walking your dog should not be on that list.
Andy Redfern saw the strangest scene near his home, on Fender Way in Prenton, the Wirral: a minivan pulled over and went over the grassy edge, the door opened and a dog was let out. While the animal walked about and did his thing, the car continued to roll along.
To put it simply, this lazy driver found a way to walk his dog without actually doing any of the walking part. This is perhaps the laziest dog owner in the UK, putting his car to the strangest of uses this year.
Video shot on the occasion is included at the bottom of the page. You can hear a woman saying that “he does that every day,” but the voice of wisdom actually belongs to an off-screen kid. “That is very dangerous,” he is heard saying.
And he is right. You can see the dog stop a couple of times to sniff in the grass, as dogs do, but he is immediately pulled on the leash and forced to continue. Whatever his owner’s reasons for walking him this way, he is clearly not concerned about his safety or wellbeing.
Redfern tells The Sun he thought the dog looked “happy” and that the driver was only going at about 10mph, which couldn’t have been dangerous for the dog.
“I saw the car mount the curb and open the door and that’s when I saw the bloke, who I’d say was in his 50s, let the dog out,” he explains. “The dog looked like it wasn’t the first time he’d been walked like that, he looked like he was quite comfortable trotting along.”
He believes the dog was either a Bichon Frise or a Shih Tzu, and he urges viewers not to judge his owner. Maybe he was in no position to walk the pooch, he says. Or maybe he is truly the laziest man to have made headlines in 2018, he concedes.
