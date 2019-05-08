Police Arrest Man Driving BMW on Rims, Tearing up The Highway

You know you’re in a hurry when you can’t bother about not having tires on your BMW convertible and driving on the rims only.
One man caused quite a scene on I-95 in Philadelphia, by driving for about 10 minutes and roughly 5 miles on the rims only. Reports from passing motorists cited by the New York Daily News say that the car was literally tearing up the highway, throwing debris in all directions, including at the other cars.
Police eventually pulled the man over, after receiving several calls about it from concerned citizens. They all reported a BMW convertible driving without tires, throwing debris onto their own cars and putting everybody at risk.
Passing motorists also snapped pictures of the reckless driver, as proof for the police, and you can see a couple of them in the ABC News video report available at the bottom of the page. The driver’s identity hasn’t been made public yet, since police are yet to charge him with a crime.
The reason for that is that the man is still at the hospital. Police suspect DUI, and he will be charged accordingly once they establish whether he was under the influence or had ongoing mental issues. He didn’t go with them without a fight, though.
“The driver was combative and possibly under the influence when pulled over by police, so tasers were deployed,” the publication reports. “He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.”
Further details about the incident have not been released. It is now known whether the BMW was personal property or might have been stolen, but if it was the suspect’s car, he was probably past the point of caring about whatever damage he inflicted upon it. When you drive a car on rims, you and that car are probably OVAH! anyway.
