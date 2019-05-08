Police Arrest Man Driving BMW on Rims, Tearing up The Highway

More on this:

1 Tow Truck Driver Arrested in Death of SUV Owner’s Death During Repo

2 Florida Driver Flees Police, Calls a Lyft When His Car Breaks Down

3 Man Steals Car With Owner Sleeping Inside, Owner Never Wakes Up

4 Utah Man Steals Car, Poops in and Abandons it But Leaves His Cellphone Inside

5 Car Owner Arrested For Murder After Alleged Car Thief Dies