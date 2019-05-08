autoevolution

Only in Florida: Woman Pulls Gator Out of Yoga Pants During Traffic Stop

8 May 2019, 10:07 UTC ·
by
File this under “this can only happen in Florida:” a traffic stop took a turn for the odd when the passenger in a pickup truck pulled out a baby alligator from her pants. This must have been a first for the cops, too.
True, she was wearing yoga pants and they’re stretchy, but still. NBC2 reports that troopers for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office pulled over the truck when it failed to stop at a stop sign. A man was at the wheel and he informed them that he and the female passenger had been looking for snakes under a nearby overpass.

Because most wildlife is regulated, the troopers asked the two to open the bags they had in the back of the truck. They did as asked, revealing in a backpack on the floorboard 42 three-striped mud turtles and one softshell turtle. They hadn’t been out looking for snakes, after all.

However, the strangest thing was yet to happen: when the troopers asked the 2 if they had anything else to declare, the woman pulled a live gator out of her pants. As in, she reached inside and got a baby alligator out of there.

The troopers ended up calling the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission, and the two were cited for taking the critters home and for some bag violation.

However, the real story here is, as the NBC2 crew duly points out in the video at the bottom of the page: whatever were they planning to do with the gator that was so profitable as to risk having it bite the woman in the nether regions? And how come she came up with the idea to stuff it down there in the first place? Was she planning to make it the entire ride like this, or did she do it when she saw the cops?

So many questions, so few answers.

