Man Crashes Buick, Blames it on a Spider

This isn’t the first time an incident like this happens, and it won’t be the last. The good news is that this driver, identified by WPDH as Richard Amico Jr. from Genesee County, New York, wasn’t injured in the crash – and neither was anyone else.It happened on Friday on Route 98 in Batavia, New York, when Amico saw a spider on his leg. Either he freaked out at the sight or the act of brushing it off made him lose control of the car, a Buick . Amico told police that he hit an embankment and went airborne, before crashing into someone else’s driveway.Amico wasn’t “seriously hurt,” the report notes, which means that he did sustain some mild injuries. After all, this was no rear-ender, this was a serious crash. And all because of a spider.In April this year, a female driver also from New York, crashed and totaled her car when she noticed a spider inside. Police went public with the details of the crash not to shame the victim but to sound the alarm for all other drivers: distracted driving can mean so much more than looking at your phone or turning your head to your passenger in conversation.“The operator panicked and crashed suffering a leg injury from the crash. We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” Cairo PD from New York said at the time.Indeed, while panic might take over at the sight of a crawling spider, it is recommended that you pull over to try and dispose of it by any means necessary. Burn it with fire if you must, but do it once you’re out and at some distance from the moving car.