Chevy Loses Wheel in Traffic, Driver Chases After It

This is the car equivalent of “losing your head,” only with potentially more disastrous consequences. Luckily, there was none of that in this particular instance. 14 photos



You can see the video at the bottom of the page as well.



Indeed, the strangest part in the video is not when the wheel comes off the car, as strange as this may sound. It’s when the driver is seen running after the rolling tire, not even bothering to linger around to inspect the damage on his Chevy.



As the dashcam footage rolls, you can see the wheel going under the overpass – and the guy is still chasing it.



Seeing how no one was injured in the incident (as far as we can tell), we might as well laugh about it. Sure, the poor dude probably did some serious damage to the Chevy, as it seems to have hit the car of the driver who’s filming. And he definitely woke up with sore muscles the next day from that quick sprint down the highway, you can tell.



But in the end, there might be some consolation for him in knowing he put a smile on our face. So here it is, the strange crash and its hilarious aftermath in all their glory.



