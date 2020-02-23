The Ferrari Myths Hollywood Has Sold You On

5 The Ferrari SF1000 Formula 1 Car Looks Like It’ll Win Races

4 This Ferrari F355 Spider Shows Only 11,000 Miles On the Odometer

1 This 456M GT Reminds Us of Ferrari’s Glorious Gated Manual Transmission

More on this:

Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina Offered for Sale After 43 Years of Single Ownership

Looking for a Ferrari with the engine in the middle and a gated transmission ? The 308 is one of the most affordable choices out there, having been produced in many numbers from 1975 to 1985. 9 photos



Tipo F106 AB is the name of the engine, and if you were wondering, 308 comes from 3.0 liters of displacement and eight cylinders. The 2-valve design that actually displaces 2.9 liters initially featured Weber twin-choke carburetors and a five-speed manual, translating to 255 metric horsepower, 100 km/h in six seconds, and a top speed of 252 km/h (157 mph).



Chassis 21241 here was delivered with factory mileage in 1977, a right-hand-drive model that’s been with the same owner since 1977. That’s 43 years of single ownership and meticulous servicing during this period, and the odometer shows merely 43,500 miles from new.



“Offered with a swathe of old invoices” according to Coys, “this car has recently had a comprehensive service with bills in excess of £3,000 from Maranello.” Finished in the original Nero paintwork over Nero leather upholstery, the 308 GTB doesn’t feature any speck of rust on the bodywork. Even the engine bay looks tidy, along with the minimalist cabin.



The Dino-replacing sports car was penned by Leonardo Fioravanti at Pininfarina, the automobile designer who also created the 206 and 246, 365 GTB/4 Daytona and 365 GT4 2+2, as well as the F40 supercar. Unassisted rack-and-pinion steering translates to great steering feel, and on the handling front, the all-independent suspension system augmented with anti-roll bars on both axles helps the 308 GTB carve corners with relative ease.



The “Vetroresina” is a little rarer, featuring glass-reinforced plastic instead of steel for the body panels. Produced until 1977 and tipping the scales at 1,050 kilograms (2,315 pounds), the 308 GTB Vetroresina also features dry-sump lubrication as opposed to the wet-sump system of the targa-topped 308 GTS introduced at the 1977 Frankfurt Motor Show.Tipo F106 AB is the name of the engine, and if you were wondering, 308 comes from 3.0 liters of displacement and eight cylinders. The 2-valve design that actually displaces 2.9 liters initially featured Weber twin-choke carburetors and a five-speed manual, translating to 255 metric horsepower, 100 km/h in six seconds, and a top speed of 252 km/h (157 mph).Chassis 21241 here was delivered with factory mileage in 1977, a right-hand-drive model that’s been with the same owner since 1977. That’s 43 years of single ownership and meticulous servicing during this period, and the odometer shows merely 43,500 miles from new.“Offered with a swathe of old invoices” according to Coys, “this car has recently had a comprehensive service with bills in excess of £3,000 from Maranello.” Finished in the original Nero paintwork over Nero leather upholstery, the 308 GTB doesn’t feature any speck of rust on the bodywork. Even the engine bay looks tidy, along with the minimalist cabin.The Dino-replacing sports car was penned by Leonardo Fioravanti at Pininfarina, the automobile designer who also created the 206 and 246, 365 GTB/4 Daytona and 365 GT4 2+2, as well as the F40 supercar. Unassisted rack-and-pinion steering translates to great steering feel, and on the handling front, the all-independent suspension system augmented with anti-roll bars on both axles helps the 308 GTB carve corners with relative ease. Coys.co.uk hasn’t listed the asking price for chassis number 21241, but a right-hand-drive model in such a tip-top shape and with this kind of ownership history is certain to cost more than most 308 GTBs.