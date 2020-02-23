This Ferrari 812 Won the Race in Forza but Somehow Finished Second

A Ferrari winning a race in a racing game isn’t uncommon, but on the other hand, a Ferrari winning a race and then finishing second is certain something that you don’t see too often.
And yet, it happens, as one unlucky fellow discovered recently in Forza Horizon.
The redditor who goes by the name of ItzCelyrian published a video showing the last seconds of a Forza race just to prove that despite finishing first just ahead of a Nissan GT-R P0, they somehow ended up being the runner-up.
In case you’re wondering how this is possible, it’s all because of the online playing system that the game uses, which adjusts finishing times according to the lag experienced by each player. So in case someone starts late due to lag, despite being just behind you during the race, they might end up becoming the winner because of the difference recorded at the start.
Redditor RXS has a more detailed explanation of why this happens in games like Forza (and possibly in others too).
“Your (and others) race started normally while this guy stood about 1 second longer at the start and his race got delayed due to this. The moment the cars cross the finish line, the game just looks at each players finishing time and gave you the second place cause the other guy was quicker overall/had a better time,” they say.
“If you cross the finish line still in first with a 1.02 and I was right behind you in second, I will get first as my finishing time will be around 1.00,5 as I had a delayed start and gained all these tenths in the race. If both players would have started at the same time (let's say without collision), the second guy would have won by being quicker.”
Is there anything you can do about it? Not really, as the game is built from the very beginning to give equal chances of winning a race to everyone, regardless of their ping.
Whether or not this is something that can be further improved in the future still remains to be seen, but for the time being, seeing a car winning a race and then finishing second should no longer take gamers by surprise.
