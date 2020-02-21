This Is the Top Speed of the Fastest Ferraris in Forza – Video

And, of course, Forza Horizon 4 makes absolutely no exception, as the Italian brand is one of the most popular choices for players here.And it’s all for a good reason, as the Ferrari models offered in Forza are capable of stunning performance.YouTuber Gaming Fitzz has conducted a six-minute test to determine the maximum speed of six different Ferrari models in Forza Horizon 4, and the results pretty much speak for themselves.The top speed test involves the following models: LaFerrari, Enzo, FXX K, FF, 599XX, and GTC4Lusso.While we do know that spoilers are awful, the LaFerrari winning this battle really isn’t such a big surprise. Mostly because this model is crazy-fast in real life as well and Forza is trying to offer a gaming experience as realistic as possible.The LaFerrari was officially announced at the 2013 Geneva Auto Show as the successor to the Enzo and the last Ferrari model coming with a mid-mounted 12-cylinder engine.The car is impressive, to say the least, as it’s equipped with a 6.3-liter V12 engine that generates close to 790 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Thanks to a KERS unit that adds another 161 horsepower, the LaFerrari exceeds 950 horsepower.According to the official specs, the LaFerrari can sprint from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in under 3 seconds and then reach 200 km/h (124 mph) in under 7 seconds. The car can reach a top speed of 349 kph (217 mph), and Ferrari claims that it needs just 15 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 300 kph (186 mph).The LaFerrari, however, is a little bit faster in Forza, as its maximum speed in this test exceeds 400 kph.