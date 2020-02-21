The Gruzovikus Self-Driving Freight Tractor Is Almost Too Beautiful for Words

5 Ford GT40, Ferrari P3 from Ford v Ferrari Go on Tour, to Land at Autorama

4 First Ferrari Roma Spotted in Traffic, Looks Gorgeous Even in Disguise

3 This Ferrari GTC4Lusso Is Designed for Your Digital Driving Pleasure

2 The Ferrari Myths Hollywood Has Sold You On

1 This Ferris Bueller-Inspired Garage Will Dazzle You, Even Without a Ferrari 250

Ferrari GT Cross SUV Concept: Sporty Aesthetic Meets Off-Road Capability

The first production version of the first Ferrari SUV, officially called Purosangue, will only be unveiled in 2022 and all details are kept under wraps until then. 9 photos SUV . Not that Ferrari ever listens – or should – to what the general public has to say, but hey, we have to pass the time somehow.



The latest



For his most recent project, he decided to tackle the highly anticipated Ferrari SUV, which he chose to interpret as a sleeker, smaller vehicle that would stay true to the Ferrari aesthetic. He submitted his idea to



The Ferrari GT Cross Concept is “a large raised coupe” that would be ideal for drivers looking to enjoy both urban and off-road environments, without having to sacrifice that instantly-recognizable Ferrari aesthetic. It’s still sporty but all-terrain capable, and stays true to the old-school Ferrari style, with a long hood, fluid lines and aerodynamic air inlets.



With a central front engine, 2 seats, all-wheel-drive, large wheel arches, and an aggressive red-and-black paintjob, the Ferrari GT Cross Concept aims to be a tribute to the evergreen Ferrari race car, but adapted to a market where SUV demand is on the rise. And this explains why it looks weird, almost uncanny: it’s not something we’ve seen before. It’s also something we probably won’t be seeing in the Purosangue.



That said, beauty is and will always be in the eye of the beholder. Bui’s intentions look great on (virtual) paper but they will not translate the same for every one. This means it’s open season on speculations on it, with various digital artists offering their more or less inspired takes on the direction Ferrari could take for its first-ever. Not that Ferrari ever listens – or should – to what the general public has to say, but hey, we have to pass the time somehow.The latest Ferrari SUV rendering comes from Jean-Louis Bui, whose name you might recall as being the guy who, a few years ago, delivered the viral Citroen DS Revival concept on the sixtieth anniversary of the Citroen DS. For what it’s worth, Bui is a French designer with a nearly 30-year experience in the design and engineering of automobiles.For his most recent project, he decided to tackle the highly anticipated Ferrari SUV, which he chose to interpret as a sleeker, smaller vehicle that would stay true to the Ferrari aesthetic. He submitted his idea to Tuvie , explaining that he chose to go on a different path than the Lamborghini Urus or Maserati Levante . Instead of a large SUV, he basically put a Ferrari gran tourer on stilts.The Ferrari GT Cross Concept is “a large raised coupe” that would be ideal for drivers looking to enjoy both urban and off-road environments, without having to sacrifice that instantly-recognizable Ferrari aesthetic. It’s still sporty but all-terrain capable, and stays true to the old-school Ferrari style, with a long hood, fluid lines and aerodynamic air inlets.With a central front engine, 2 seats, all-wheel-drive, large wheel arches, and an aggressive red-and-black paintjob, the Ferrari GT Cross Concept aims to be a tribute to the evergreen Ferrari race car, but adapted to a market where SUV demand is on the rise. And this explains why it looks weird, almost uncanny: it’s not something we’ve seen before. It’s also something we probably won’t be seeing in the Purosangue.That said, beauty is and will always be in the eye of the beholder. Bui’s intentions look great on (virtual) paper but they will not translate the same for every one.