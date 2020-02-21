Shops in 3 Countries Worked to Ruin a Ferrari 250 GT Coupe, Make It a LWB Spider

This Ferris Bueller-Inspired Garage Will Dazzle You, Even Without a Ferrari 250

In the world of Ferraris, there are rare cars and extremely rare cars. Add to their scarcity a level of desirability, and anyone in the possession of older Ferrari models could dream of getting rich overnight. 30 photos



This car is currently on sale on the



We’re not sure what prompted somebody into doing this, but we’re told the process of making this “re-creation,” as they call it, started some while back in UK. Some shop there started and then gave up on the transformation when the car was purchased and sent to Texas. There, another garage took over from where the Brits left off.



Sometime during the process, some mechanics from the Netherlands somehow got involved, and they handled the rebuild of the 3.0-liter Colombo V12, including gifting it with electronic ignition.



So, what happened here?



Apparently someone was in the possession of a 250 GT Coupe Pinin Farina (mind you, it was one of just 335 ever made), and for some reason decided it would make a perfectly fine



That meant chopping off the roof and creating body elements that mimic the ones of the real California Spider. Modifications include “LWB-specific four-vent fender louvres, a hood scoop, and enclosed headlights.”



We’re not sure what the endgame was supposed to be. Maybe the one who started all this figured he could fetch for the complete car the combined value of the original coupe and the equally rare LWB Spider – as a side note, the record sum for which one of the latter sold is $4.9 million (2007, Monterey).



