Here Are the Most Memorable Movie Ferraris of All Time

Moviemaking has the power to make a regular story become unforgettable, iconic. It also has the power to immortalize a certain moment for future generations, with everything it brings about, from fashion, hairstyles and the cars people drove at the time. The Ferraris on this list, while they’re not bona fide characters, are definite scene-stealers, beautiful machines allowed enough screentime to become instantly memorable.
Truth be told, Ferraris are always bound to attract attention, regardless of where they are or who’s driving them. In the case of these, though, they’re given icon status by being included in the storytelling process. So let’s see which ones made the cut. *Disclaimer:
The order of movies on the list is random. At the same time, this list is not and does not pretend to be exhaustive, so feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments below. Scent of a Woman (1992)
Ferrari Mondial T Cabriolet in this movie acquired a different meaning by the fact that his Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade was blind.
In a 6+-minute scene, we get to see the maniacal Colonel driving the Ferrari through a surprisingly deserted Brooklyn neighborhood, without even scratching it or missing a turn, until he somehow stumbles upon the one car on the street, which also happens to be a cop car. The Rock (1996)
Nicolas Cage has always had a soft spot for expensive, fast rides, and his star power allows him to have a say in the cars his characters end up driving on the big screen.
When he teamed up with Michael Bay for The Rock, he was lucky that Bay shared his passion, so he got to chase a Humvee H1 in a yellow Ferrari F355 Spider. Some of the footage used a replica and image manipulation, but this scene still includes plenty of real Ferrari awesomeness. Bad Boys II (2003)
Bad Boys movies, he drives Porsches, but in the second, he got to chase down bad guys in a Ferrari 550 Maranello.
Michael Bay also directed the first two movies, so he took great pleasure in putting the 550 Maranello through its paces for our viewing pleasure, only adding some Hollywood trickery here and there, when the stunts would have been too dangerous to do in real life. Goldeneye (1995)
The race scene employed plenty of movie magic to help Bond keep up with the Ferrari, and ended without adding to the 007 body count. It’s pure Bond action, with smart puns and now-laughable come-ons that would only ever work to pick up girls if your name is Bond. James Bond. Against All Odds (1984)
The chase is actually a street race between a red Porsche 911 SC Cabriolet and a black Ferrari 308, down Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard, through Bel Air, through heavy (at the time) traffic, with zero damage to any car. James Woods’ place at the wheel of the 308 is taken by Carey Loftin, only the most prolific and acclaimed stunt driver of all times, who strove to shoot the entire scene with as little trickery as possible. The Gumball Rally (1986)
1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider by Scaglietti (titled as a 1972 Spider), which sold for $1.65 million in 2013.
Perhaps one of the most memorable scenes is a race between the Daytona and a 1966 427 Shelby Cobra, which you can also check out in the video below. It’s just perfect without any commentary. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
Ferrari 250 GT California Spider is often mentioned among the most iconic movie Ferraris of all times, it was never real.
Indeed, the film uses a replica for all scenes, including the one in which it meets its untimely demise, when Cameron takes out his anger and frustration towards his father on his most prized car. And then, it goes flying through a window, crashing through trees, on the ground below. Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
Ferrari 328 GTS, paid for with taxpayers’ money.
The movie includes some pretty embarrassing goofs, like the use of a 308 in the first part of the movie, which then mysteriously becomes a much more expensive and newer 328, and turns into a 308 again. These aside, the Ferrari gets enough screentime to keep any Ferrarista with his eyes peeled. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
cliché than that of a hot blonde driving a red Ferrari (except perhaps that of a handsome man driving a red Ferrari, with a hot blonde in the passenger seat), but when that blonde is Christine Brinkley and her license plate reads “LUV ME,” you can’t but obey.
So here is a scene in which a station wagon is able to take over a Ferrari 308 GTS because, in Hollywood, absolutely everything is possible. Even getting a girl like that to flirt with a man driving a station wagon, with his wife asleep in the passenger seat. Special TV Mentions: Magnum, P.I. (1980-1988) and Miami Vice (1984-1998)
The OG “influencers,” Magnum and Det. James Crockett, each with sometimes-questionable fashion style and a penchant for startling patterns and colors, but with great appeal to the ladies and even better taste in cars. Magnum drove a cherry-red Ferrari 308 GTS, while Crockett drove a black 1972 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider for the first two seasons, and a white Testarossa in season 3. The Daytona was a replica, but the show was such a hit that Ferrari gave producers a real Testarossa for free.
