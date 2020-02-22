This Ferrari Testarossa Reminds Us How Awesome Gaming Can Be

So basically, it’s no surprise that Ferraris are everywhere we look in the gaming world, but at the same time, it goes without saying that not everyone gets them right.Forza Horizon 4, however, provides gamers with a wide variety of choices when it comes to Ferrari models, and this clean version of the Testarossa published on Instagram by forzadays is one of them.The Testarossa is a car that looks stunning, there’s no doubt about, and this isn’t necessarily surprising. The car was designed by Pininfarina and the original model was produced for seven years, with two improved versions manufactured until 1996.So if you’re wondering what makes it so special and why people choose it to race in Forza, it’s because getting their hands on one isn’t really that easy.The Testarossa was announced at the 1984 Paris Auto Show and landed in the form of a 2-door coupe whose purpose was to replace the Ferrari BB 512i.The rear-wheel drive model was equipped with a 4.9-liter engine, and just like any other Ferrari, its performance easily set it apart from the rest of the crowd. With a maximum power of 385 horsepower and 490 Nm of torque, the Testarossa accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.3 seconds before reaching a maximum speed of 290 km/h (180 mph).Furthermore, the car needed just 5.2 seconds to sprint from 0 to 161 km/h (100 mph), so for that time, it was quote a street-legal beast. This model was eventually replaced in 1996 by the Ferrari 550 Maranello.