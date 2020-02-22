Hyundai i20 N Rendered as VW Polo GTI Killer

Right now, there's a big void in the supermini hot hatch segment, as it seems that both Renault and Peugeot are leaving. But Hyundai could pick up the mantle with an affordable and potentially overpowered contraption, the i20 N.
Now, the i20 has never been an interesting car. Sorry Hyundai. You could recommend the previous generation to a few people, the older customers who wanted something better built than the Sandero, but that's about it.
This new model seems a lot more promising. Even though it's just a normal hatchback, we found plenty of things to like about the i20. It's got some bold headlights which you can see from a mile away, wrap-around taillights and an interior that seems a lot more premium than before.
The engine range delivers pretty much everything the average European customer looks for. The main one is going to be the 1.0-liter turbo, which has more than enough power and is available with mild-hybrid assistance for better fuel economy numbers.
But if we're honest, these engine changes are rarely consumer-driven. There's nothing wrong with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter in this type of car, other than the EU disliking its emissions levels. But Hyundai is apparently thinking about something fancy for the hot hatch boys.
According to some rumors, there's going to be an i20 N next year, powered not by the familiar 1.6 T-GDI, but by an oversized 2-liter turbo. These reports state that it will produce 250 horsepower, more than any other car in this class. Obviously, we know about the hot Yaris and the MINI JCW GP, but those are ultra-rare.
Obviously, nobody knows what the car might look like, since there are no prototypes. But here is a nice X-Tomi Design rendering with big grilles and race car wheels.
So far, Hyundai has shown it's able to sell N performance cars that are not only really fun, but also quite affordable. We'd be more than happy with a 220 horsepower model if it undercuts the Polo GTI for price. Tell us what features you'd like to have on a potential i20 N model.
This new model seems a lot more promising. Even though it's just a normal hatchback, we found plenty of things to like about the i20. It's got some bold headlights which you can see from a mile away, wrap-around taillights and an interior that seems a lot more premium than before.
The engine range delivers pretty much everything the average European customer looks for. The main one is going to be the 1.0-liter turbo, which has more than enough power and is available with mild-hybrid assistance for better fuel economy numbers.
But if we're honest, these engine changes are rarely consumer-driven. There's nothing wrong with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter in this type of car, other than the EU disliking its emissions levels. But Hyundai is apparently thinking about something fancy for the hot hatch boys.
According to some rumors, there's going to be an i20 N next year, powered not by the familiar 1.6 T-GDI, but by an oversized 2-liter turbo. These reports state that it will produce 250 horsepower, more than any other car in this class. Obviously, we know about the hot Yaris and the MINI JCW GP, but those are ultra-rare.
Obviously, nobody knows what the car might look like, since there are no prototypes. But here is a nice X-Tomi Design rendering with big grilles and race car wheels.
So far, Hyundai has shown it's able to sell N performance cars that are not only really fun, but also quite affordable. We'd be more than happy with a 220 horsepower model if it undercuts the Polo GTI for price. Tell us what features you'd like to have on a potential i20 N model.