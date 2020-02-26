Ferrari F40 Gets Ford GT Makeover Rendering, Mix Looks Stable

Wait, what? - this sort of reaction is only natural when coming across the rendering we have here. Then again, if you believe in parallel universes, or you're a Rick And Morty fan, explaining this pixel contraption is simple: the F40-gone-GT comes from an alternate reality where the deal involving the purchase of Ferrari by Ford didn't fall.
Of course, that universe wouldn't have led to the splendid 1960s rivalry between the two marques (you know, the that was brought to the attention of the mainstream public by the Ford v Ferrari motion picture). So, be careful what you wish for, dear gear heads...
With that out of the way, we can zoom in on the details of this Ferrari rendering - as the artist behind the work clearly states in the comments section of the Instagram post below, this is a Ferrari F40 with second-generation Ford GT bits, not the other way around.
So while the engine compartment still holds a pair of turbochargers, the cylinder count has dropped by two - in lieu of the Maranello machine's 2.9-liter V8, this virtual project uses the GT's 3.5-liter V6.
The exterior of the Italian exotic comes dressed in Liquid Blue, while this remastered version of the F40's wheels features a carbon structure. As far as the exterior redesign is concerned, the rear end seems to take the cake, as the melange involving the light clusters of both supercars is something to behold. Then again, certain gear heads might prefer the similar pixel play that defines the headlights.
No, the cabin hasn't been skipped, with the F40 now accommodating the seats, the digital dashboard and even the steering wheel of the GT.
Since this virtual build brings together all of the above and many more (think: GT door mirrors and F40 LM rear wing), we have to admit the mix looks surprisingly stable, albeit with its power to antagonize purists being sky-high.
