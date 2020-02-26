2020 Audi SQ7 Debuts With 500 HP 4-Liter V8 in America

Just like we reported last month, the Audi SQ7 is coming to America, but not with the diesel engine it already has. This is a new product for Audi USA, and it sounds really good on paper, though that doesn't ensure its success.
We've always known that the SQ7 was getting a 4.0 TSI for the American market. Several other S-badged models are supposed to do the same, and testing has been going on for several years. The S6 kind of lead the way, but its SUV cousin offers a lot more in the power department.
According to today's official press release, the 4.0 TFSI is tuned to have 500 horsepower. We like that. It's a nice round number, courtesy of the fact that the model is US-specific and doesn't care about any metric counterparts.
The output is about 80 higher than the earliest S6 TFSI versions, but falls between the 456 horsepower BMW X5 xDrive50i and the 523 hp X5 M50i. Together with its 568 lb-ft of torque, this Audi 4-liter V8 will supposedly get the SQ7 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.
However, at $84,800 base (Presitge is $90,400), the SQ7 costs as much the X5 M50i. Equipment levels seem generous enough to compensate for these shortcomings, as all models will have the all-wheel-steering system plus seven seats, the front ones being buckets finished in Valcona leather and diamond stitching.
The option you probably need to have is the Sports Package, which includes the active anti-roll bars and quattro sports differential, which offer enhanced "cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel."
As part of the 2020 lineup, the SQ7 gets a cosmetic refresh over the last model years. This includes new lights, colors and bumper designs. Most important of all, the interior is exactly like the sexy Q8, with double dashboard screens.
