Ferrari Stallone Concept Is the Perfect Hypercar of the Future

Ferrari Month is almost over, but it wouldn't be complete without a look into the future. And nothing could be better for that than the Ferrari Stallone Concept, which is the most popular-ever Prancing Horse rendering on Behance.
Honestly, Murray Sharp, the man who made this happen, deserves all the attention he's getting. Besides this impeccable 3D model, he published several pages of images, including one where he's sketched about 50 possible versions and angles. That tells you he's crazy about Ferrari, in a good way. He also had to learn a bunch of new programs for rendering and modeling.
In case you're wondering, this has nothing to do with the guy who plays Rambo. Stallone is Italian for "stallion." Unless we're mistaken, it's also what all the Mansory bod kits for V12 Ferraris are called, but that's beside the point.
The project was inspired by one of Enzo's famous quotes: "A car maker need be neither an engineer nor a technician. He must be someone who loves his passion for cars."
With that in mind, the artist tried to combine what he believes to be the rawest expression of Ferrari engineering, the F40, with their best design, the 250 GTO.
That might be true, but the outcome looks more like the LaFerrari than any other supercar, maybe with a hint of McLaren P1. The South African designer tried to think of everything but predominantly focused on the flow of air over various body elements. We're thus left with powerful statements from the hood vents, the rear diffuser and especially the flying buttresses.
Being the hypercar of the future, it's also got cameras for doors and probably an advanced powertrain. While Ferrari believes EV technology isn't there yet, it's definitely interesting. Let's hope that after the 1000 horsepower SF90 Stradale, a battery-powered machine that looks this good arrives.
