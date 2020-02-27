Over 250,000 Euros Were Spent Rebuilding This 1996 Ferrari F50

Celebrating five decades of the Prancing Horse, the F50 is often overlooked by car enthusiasts. Described as a road-going Formula 1 car by then head honcho Luca di Montezemolo, the special-edition supercar was a trailblazing design for 1995 and still fascinates to this day.
Ferrari wanted to make a wowzer that would impress everyone, making young boys plaster posters of the car on their bedroom walls. The thing is, some say the styling isn’t up to snuff while others remember that Maranello forbade journalists from testing the F50 against the F40 before it.
It may be far from perfect, but Fezza had a trick up its sleeve for the F50. The 4.7-liter V12 engine has quite a number of similarities with the 3.5-liter V12 that Ferrari utilized in the 641 Formula 1 racing car of Alain Prost, and on full song, the F50 could hit 202 miles per hour (325 km/h).
Only 349 units were made, and the 180th example of the breed is hailed as “the best condition F50 in the world.” Offered for sale by Girardo & Co., chassis number ZFFTA46B000106150 is a 1996 model with two Italian owners from new, Ferrari Classiche certification, matching numbers throughout, and all that jazz. The sale also includes all of the car’s manuals, the original toolkit, and the flight case for the removable hardtop.
The original owner babied it so well that Ferrari exhibited the F50 in all of its glory at the Auto e Moto d’Epoca and at the Ferrari Mondiali. The second owner purchased the car in 2015, but more importantly, he’s the man who commissioned a 250,000-plus-euro rebuild of the vehicle.
Completed towards the end of 2019, the overhaul beggars belief. Just look at the finish of the paintwork, door sills, gated shifter, and engine bay. There’s no denying the rebuild was expensive, but those euros didn’t go to waste considering the superlative attention to detail.
The odometer currently shows 34,434 kilometers (21,396 miles), and as expected of Girardo & Co., the asking price is available only upon request.
It may be far from perfect, but Fezza had a trick up its sleeve for the F50. The 4.7-liter V12 engine has quite a number of similarities with the 3.5-liter V12 that Ferrari utilized in the 641 Formula 1 racing car of Alain Prost, and on full song, the F50 could hit 202 miles per hour (325 km/h).
Only 349 units were made, and the 180th example of the breed is hailed as “the best condition F50 in the world.” Offered for sale by Girardo & Co., chassis number ZFFTA46B000106150 is a 1996 model with two Italian owners from new, Ferrari Classiche certification, matching numbers throughout, and all that jazz. The sale also includes all of the car’s manuals, the original toolkit, and the flight case for the removable hardtop.
The original owner babied it so well that Ferrari exhibited the F50 in all of its glory at the Auto e Moto d’Epoca and at the Ferrari Mondiali. The second owner purchased the car in 2015, but more importantly, he’s the man who commissioned a 250,000-plus-euro rebuild of the vehicle.
Completed towards the end of 2019, the overhaul beggars belief. Just look at the finish of the paintwork, door sills, gated shifter, and engine bay. There’s no denying the rebuild was expensive, but those euros didn’t go to waste considering the superlative attention to detail.
The odometer currently shows 34,434 kilometers (21,396 miles), and as expected of Girardo & Co., the asking price is available only upon request.