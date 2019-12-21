By The Way, Carmakers Have Begun to Secretly Steal Your Private Data

5 This Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Thinks It's a Ferrari, Costs $34,900

2 $44 Million 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at the Center of Lawsuit Over Missing Gearbox

1 Ferrari Releases New Photos of the Roma, More Detailed Information

More on this:

2020 Ferrari Roma Official Video Suggests Two Romas Are Better Than One

The Ferrari Roma is so pretty that it eclipses the 812 Superfast in the eyes of some enthusiasts. Not as aggressive as the mid-engined range, the newest grand tourer from the House of the Prancing Horse also features the kind of proportions that would make you fall in love at first sight. 10 photos







The shots where the woman drives and female passersby admire



Expected to cost around 200,000 euros before options, the more comfortable and prettier brother of the Portofino packs a twin-turbo V8 up front that channels 620 PS to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed DCT . Torque is also adequate for this kind of vehicle, but the most telling detail about the car’s character can be experienced from behind the steering wheel.



The attention to detail that went into the upholstery and trim, the large touchscreen located in the center of the dashboard, the multitude of drives modes; these things were engineered explicitly to make the driver and his or her passenger feel like the Roma is made to eat up the miles in comfort.



After all, that’s the purpose of a grand tourer.



What boggles the mind, however, is how modern intertwines with classically correct. The Roma is a melange of old and new, beauty and cutting-edge technology, with a few comfort sprinkles on top. Without further beating around the bush, this fellow ticks all the right boxes. Ferrari makes a case for “La Nuova Dolce Vita” in the press and marketing materials for the Roma, and the first official video for the Roma reflects the car’s carefully calibrated character. Starring a he and a she, the two meet up in their Romas looking like two well-to-do lovers.The shots where the woman drives and female passersby admire the Roma should also be clear to you from a marketing standpoint. Ferrari wants to attract new customers to the brand, and women are also targeted. Lamborghini employed a similar strategy with the Urus utility vehicle, which currently accounts for 55 percent of the automaker’s worldwide sales.Expected to cost around 200,000 euros before options, the more comfortable and prettier brother of the Portofino packs a twin-turbo V8 up front that channels 620 PS to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed. Torque is also adequate for this kind of vehicle, but the most telling detail about the car’s character can be experienced from behind the steering wheel.The attention to detail that went into the upholstery and trim, the large touchscreen located in the center of the dashboard, the multitude of drives modes; these things were engineered explicitly to make the driver and his or her passenger feel like the Roma is made to eat up the miles in comfort.After all, that’s the purpose of a grand tourer.