2020 Ferrari Roma Official Video Suggests Two Romas Are Better Than One

What boggles the mind, however, is how modern intertwines with classically correct. The Roma is a melange of old and new, beauty and cutting-edge technology, with a few comfort sprinkles on top. Without further beating around the bush, this fellow ticks all the right boxes. Ferrari makes a case for “La Nuova Dolce Vita” in the press and marketing materials for the Roma, and the first official video for the Roma reflects the car’s carefully calibrated character. Starring a he and a she, the two meet up in their Romas looking like two well-to-do lovers.The shots where the woman drives and female passersby admire the Roma should also be clear to you from a marketing standpoint. Ferrari wants to attract new customers to the brand, and women are also targeted. Lamborghini employed a similar strategy with the Urus utility vehicle, which currently accounts for 55 percent of the automaker’s worldwide sales.Expected to cost around 200,000 euros before options, the more comfortable and prettier brother of the Portofino packs a twin-turbo V8 up front that channels 620 PS to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed. Torque is also adequate for this kind of vehicle, but the most telling detail about the car’s character can be experienced from behind the steering wheel.The attention to detail that went into the upholstery and trim, the large touchscreen located in the center of the dashboard, the multitude of drives modes; these things were engineered explicitly to make the driver and his or her passenger feel like the Roma is made to eat up the miles in comfort.After all, that’s the purpose of a grand tourer.