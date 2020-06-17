Nissan GT-R SUV Rendered With Murano Side Profile, Looks Ludicrous

Remember the FX series from Infiniti? A mid-size SUV with luxury sprinkles on top and the FM platform from the Z car? Now only did it look good, but the FX also handles like a charm despite its size and footprint.
Renamed QX70 then discontinued at the end of the 2017 model year, Infiniti failed to come with a successor to it. The QX50 and QX60 definitely don’t count, and doesn’t have an equivalent to the FX series either.
But what if it did? What if someone at the Japanese automaker made a business case for a Murano-like utility vehicle with the looks of the R35 GT-R and Godzilla-level performance? Photoshop meister Kleber Silva asked himself this question as well, and this is how the “GT-R SUV” came to be.
Right off the bat, it’s obvious that the pointy front fascia of the 2+2 sports coupe doesn’t match the rest of the body shell. The GT-R also happens to be a little on the outdated side of exterior design because little has changed since the production model was introduced at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show.
The rear end is more outrages than the face, featuring the quad-pipe exhaust system and round taillights from the R35. We may be dealing with a rendering here, but this styling exercise serves as proof that Nissan can’t – and won’t – dilute the GT-R brand with a performance-oriented crossover.
On a different note, the Japanese automaker is hard at work redesigning the lineup. Last month's “Nissan Next: From A to Z” video teaser also suggests the introduction of all-new models, starting off with the 400Z that will go twin-turbo V6.
The Z car will be joined by an electric crossover and the refreshed Frontier. Revealed in 2019 as a concept, the Ariya will be one of the first applications of the e-4ORCE electric all-wheel drive system. Regarding the mid-sized pickup truck, Nissan has already previewed the newcomer in the guise of a V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission for the 2020 model year.
