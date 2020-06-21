McLaren 720S "Le Mans" Special Edition Plays the Nostalgia Card

McLaren has seen better days, alright! Not only did the British group mortgage the Woking headquarters along with the historical collection of cars, but Macca is considering a partial sale - of up to 30 percent - of the Formula 1 team.
It’s during these troubles times that an automaker looks back to the past to get the drive it needs to bounce back, and so did McLaren Automotive. The 720S Le Mans is a perfect example of modernized nostalgia. It’s a special-edition supercar that celebrates one of the company’s most important wins on the racetrack.
The 1995 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans was a spectacular event, and against all odds, McLaren finished at the forefront of the top class with BMW power. To date, it is McLaren’s sole overall win at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
“Just 16 of this Le Mans edition will be available in Europe, from a total of 50 worldwide,” and first deliveries are scheduled to start in September. As for the price tag, prepare to pony up £254,500 in the United Kingdom before options.
Almost 35 grand more than the standard specification, the Le Mans is available in Sarthe Gray and McLaren Orange for the exterior. Ueno Gray is featured on the lower body sides, rear bumper, and front bumper, and two anniversary logos bring the point home. However, this is merely garnish compared to the wheel design.
The five-spoke wheels echo the F1 GTR wheels, and motorsport-style updates also include the roof scoop with polycarbonate rear glazing. Gold paint on the brake calipers, gloss-black contrasting components, and carbon-fiber louvers on the front fenders pretty much sum up the mid-engine supercar’s exterior makeover.
Macca didn’t forget to spruce up the cabin either. The moment you open the driver’s door, you’re welcomed inside by a sea of Alcantara with orange or gray accents. Carbon-fiber racing seats, embroidered headrests with the anniversary logo, a marker on the steering wheel, unique floor mats, and a “dedication plate” set the Le Mans apart from the 720S on which its based as well as the 765LT.
Speaking of the more powerful version, the Le Mans doesn’t feature any improvements under the hood over the 720S. The engine develops exactly 720 PS (710 HP) – hence the name used by McLaren. That’s enough suck-squeeze-bang-blow to propel the car to 341 km/h (214 miles per hour).
