Xiaomi HiMo H1 e-Bike Is the Tiniest, Most Portable EV

5 Doug DeMuro Reviews the C8 Corvette, Doug Score Is Higher Than the Porsche 911

4 The Aston Martin Valkyrie Looks Like a V12 Spaceship With Insane Aero

More on this:

McLaren 765LT Starting Price Announced, Ferrari 812 Superfast Is Cheaper

LT and McLaren go a long way back. The latest Longtail to enter the family is the 765LT, and just like the 675LT before it, the specs will leave you breathless. 35 photos



Though we’re talking apples and oranges here, there’s no denying that value wasn’t of the essence when McLaren developed the 720S into the 765LT. This fellow here is made to thrill on the public roads and run rings around the competition on the race track.



It’s 176 pounds lighter and 45 horsepower more powerful than the base model, but more importantly, the power-to-weight ratio intertwines with the more aggressive suspension setup, quicker in-gear acceleration, as well as the Pirelli Trofeo R semi-slick tires. On that note, care to guess what comes standard for the princely price of $358,000?



The rubber mentioned beforehand is standard – and tire sizes don’t differ from the 720S Coupe. Moving on, the shift paddles feature carbon fiber from the McLaren Special Operations. The louvered front fenders, ultra-light forged wheels, nose lift, Alcantara trim, carbon-fiber seats, and power steering column are also included, along with either the four-speed McLaren audio system or a 12-speaker setup from Bowers & Wilkins.







Sooner still, the replacement for the 570S and the core model of the Sports Series is expected by the end of 2020 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain centered around a twin-turbo V6 instead of an eight-cylinder engine. Although the size of the battery remains unknown for the time being, look forward to Before we delve into them, let’s talk about pricing. Woking has finally announced that you’ll have to prepare $358,000 at the very least, a price that “includes approximately $50,000 of comparable cost options on the 720S Coupe.” The British automaker is talking about “the significant value proposition in the 765LT” but the truth is that McLaren is charging more than Ferrari does for the 812 Superfast and 488 Pista.Though we’re talking apples and oranges here, there’s no denying that value wasn’t of the essence when McLaren developed the 720S into the 765LT. This fellow here is made to thrill on the public roads and run rings around the competition on the race track.It’s 176 pounds lighter and 45 horsepower more powerful than the base model, but more importantly, the power-to-weight ratio intertwines with the more aggressive suspension setup, quicker in-gear acceleration, as well as the Pirelli Trofeo R semi-slick tires. On that note, care to guess what comes standard for the princely price of $358,000?The rubber mentioned beforehand is standard – and tire sizes don’t differ from the 720S Coupe. Moving on, the shift paddles feature carbon fiber from the McLaren Special Operations. The louvered front fenders, ultra-light forged wheels, nose lift, Alcantara trim, carbon-fiber seats, and power steering column are also included, along with either the four-speed McLaren audio system or a 12-speaker setup from Bowers & Wilkins. Only 765 units will be produced for the entire world, and each of them can be tailored to the customer’s preferences by MSO with Defined and Bespoke options. The 675LT numbers 500 coupes and 500 spiders, and this leads us to believe the 765LT will get an open-top option in the nearest of futures, not later than the 2022 model year.Sooner still, the replacement for the 570S and the core model of the Sports Series is expected by the end of 2020 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain centered around a twin-turbo V6 instead of an eight-cylinder engine. Although the size of the battery remains unknown for the time being, look forward to about 20 miles in EV Mode

load press release